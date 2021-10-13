News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Could Squeeze Higher
2021-10-13 12:30:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Norwegian Krone Jumps as US Dollar Weakens Ahead of US CPI. Will EUR/NOK Break Lower?
2021-10-13 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower on US CPI, FOMC Minutes
2021-10-13 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable
2021-10-13 14:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Wall Street Indices at Risk as Retail Trades Go Long
2021-10-13 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise
2021-10-13 13:05:00
Gold Price (XAU) Testing Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data
2021-10-13 10:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady, Sterling Gains on EUR, JPY
2021-10-13 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/CHF
2021-10-13 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Are We Still Buying the Dip? - The Macro Setup
2021-10-12 17:15:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-12 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.44% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.37% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.31% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/28pItojmnG
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.67% Germany 30: 0.65% FTSE 100: 0.19% US 500: -0.09% Wall Street: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mx1lHUKhKW
  • RT @stlouisfed: St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard shared his views on tapering the Fed’s asset purchases, the U.S. economy and inflation…
  • $USD tested fibo resistance, couldn't hold it $DXY back down to support around yday's lows https://t.co/1gt28RZplz https://t.co/YM3pabSdRj
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.89% Gold: 1.27% Oil - US Crude: -1.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HnPFZYSR1P
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Cunliffe Speech due at 14:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-13
  • RT @UnusuallyActive: DELTA AIRLINES: LAST WEEK WE SAW THE MOST CORPORATE BOOKINGS SINCE THE PANDEMIC STARTED. $DAL
  • Gold now above the post NFP high (1781). Short term resistance at 1790 - Confidence for gold bulls should 1780 hold - Meanwhile, Silver breaks back above $23 https://t.co/vWHrIdxyey
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.11%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/WTKYfyUa45
  • The headline rate rose 0.4% on the month, taking the yearly rate to 5.4%, both figures 0.1ppt above expectations. The core reading, however, matched estimates at 0.2% m/m and 4.0% y/y.Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/w1dId1OS0j https://t.co/NSBw9tMWEK
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Could Squeeze Higher

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro Could Squeeze Higher

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD trend is clearly lower but squeeze higher
  • Watch the developing falling wedge on the 4-hr chart

The EUR/USD is clearly trending lower and at its worst levels since July 2020, but there is potential for it to undergo a corrective rally if the developing falling wedge has any say in it. Ideally, the pattern forms out a little more before triggering, but could soon signal would-be longs looking for a recovery and shorts who are looking to lock in shorter-term gains.

Overall, the broader trend is lower and there is room to go before a decades long trend-line is tagged around the 11000 mark. For now, though, the focus is on the 4-hr chart and we’ll take it from there.

For the full details, check out the video above.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable
2021-10-13 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Wicks Indicate Selling Pressure - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Wicks Indicate Selling Pressure - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-10-12 19:35:00
Crude Oil Breakout Grasps for Footing at the 80-Handle: Levels to Know
Crude Oil Breakout Grasps for Footing at the 80-Handle: Levels to Know
2021-10-12 18:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Coils at Key Support- Breakout Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Coils at Key Support- Breakout Levels
2021-10-12 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish