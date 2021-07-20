News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pressing Hard on Big Support
2021-07-20 14:00:00
GBPUSD and USDCAD Breakout Dispute EURUSD Hold as Risk Trends Plunge
2021-07-20 03:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: Covid Fogs OPEC+ Path, XAU Signals Mixed
2021-07-20 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3
2021-07-19 22:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & NDX Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out (Yet)
2021-07-20 12:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-20 06:00:00
Market Sentiment Poor: Gold, JPY May Climb Further on Risk Aversion | Webinar
2021-07-20 11:25:00
Gold Price Forecast - Risk-Off Undercurrent Lending Gold a Short-Term Bid
2021-07-20 09:26:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-20 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trending Lower, EUR/GBP Higher
2021-07-20 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows
2021-07-19 23:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pressing Hard on Big Support

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pressing Hard on Big Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD putting pressure on major support
  • Support break could lead to meaningful decline

The EUR/USD continues to put pressure on the neckline of a large head-and-shoulders pattern. With how the dollar is trading it looks like just a matter of time now before we see support break. It could lead to a sizable move lower in the event it does.

Keep an eye on the wedge forming on the 4-hr chart, it could lead to a snap higher following a ‘fake-break’. Seen as a low probability event, but could lead to a strong move higher if it does.

For the full details, check out the video above.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (pressuring support)

eur/usd daily chart

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart (wedge on support)

eur/usd 4hr chart

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

