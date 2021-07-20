EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Pressing Hard on Big Support

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

EUR/USD putting pressure on major support

Support break could lead to meaningful decline

The EUR/USD continues to put pressure on the neckline of a large head-and-shoulders pattern. With how the dollar is trading it looks like just a matter of time now before we see support break. It could lead to a sizable move lower in the event it does.

Keep an eye on the wedge forming on the 4-hr chart, it could lead to a snap higher following a ‘fake-break’. Seen as a low probability event, but could lead to a strong move higher if it does.

For the full details, check out the video above.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (pressuring support)

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart (wedge on support)

EUR/USD Charts by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX