EUR/USD
Bullish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big-picture Topping Pattern Potential
2021-07-14 13:40:00
EURUSD Outlook Teeters On a Technical Breakdown after CPI, Much More Ahead
2021-07-14 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles
2021-07-14 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
2021-07-13 22:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-13 18:40:00
Gold
Bullish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
2021-07-14 04:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-14 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
2021-07-14 05:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.15% US 500: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.18% FTSE 100: -0.23% France 40: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/sekMKP5mXf
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Testimony due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
  • video of today's webinar archived and ready to go -> https://t.co/vWrRKANnNn
  • BoC's Macklem: - Process of reopening won't be entirely smooth - Job gains in June were encouraging - Watching range of labor-market measures to determine slack - QE could be further reduces if economy evolves as expected - Further QE adjustments will be gradual
  • Canadian Dollar is trading on its back foot immediately following the latest BoC rate decision. The @bankofcanada leaves rates unchanged and reduces its weekly pace of QE to C$2-billion. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/6DaM2zpDUF https://t.co/j8x58R6WXN
  • BoC's Macklem: - Reopening, vaccinations bolsters confidence in economy - 'Not there yet' on full recovery in Canada - New variants are a growing source of concern - Pandemic characteristics are helping push CPI above target range $USDCAD $EURCAD $CADJPY
  • $EURJPY with another 130 test https://t.co/qt7xbtb76D https://t.co/1iTyMU0e3X
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.26% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.55% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.33% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/pPmRgJ2wR2
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.28% Wall Street: 0.16% France 40: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yEUuTJ6xka
  • While there is greater attention on the Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar today given their monetary policy developments; take a look at $EURGBP after today's hotter UK inflation figures. That trendline goes back 5 years https://t.co/f1OKJ1EYZu
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big-picture Topping Pattern Potential

EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big-picture Topping Pattern Potential

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

  • EUR/USD sitting on the neckline of head-and-shoulders pattern
  • Could lead to a sizable move if neckline broken

The EUR/USD head-and-shoulders pattern is becoming a very distinct possibility as price sits on the neckline of the formation. Given its size and duration it could lead to a sizable move lower. Support is support until broken, so a bearish bias won’t gain traction until a clear breach is achieved.

For the full details, check out the video above.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (neckline support of H&S pattern)

eur/usd daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Hitting Important Area of Resistance
US Dollar Technical Outlook: DXY Hitting Important Area of Resistance
2021-07-14 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Eyes Pivotal Resistance
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Eyes Pivotal Resistance
2021-07-13 17:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Bulls Halted at Pivotal Resistance- USD Levels
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Bulls Halted at Pivotal Resistance- USD Levels
2021-07-12 18:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Did Oil Top? WTI Snaps Six-Week Run- Crude Levels
Oil Price Forecast: Did Oil Top? WTI Snaps Six-Week Run- Crude Levels
2021-07-09 14:50:00
