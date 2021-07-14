EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Big-picture Topping Pattern Potential

EUR/USD Technical Highlights:

EUR/USD sitting on the neckline of head-and-shoulders pattern

Could lead to a sizable move if neckline broken

The EUR/USD head-and-shoulders pattern is becoming a very distinct possibility as price sits on the neckline of the formation. Given its size and duration it could lead to a sizable move lower. Support is support until broken, so a bearish bias won’t gain traction until a clear breach is achieved.

For the full details, check out the video above.

EUR/USD Daily Chart (neckline support of H&S pattern)

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX