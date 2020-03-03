We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD – Euro Rally May Just Be Getting Started vs US Dollar
2020-03-03 11:00:00
Euro May Fall on CPI Data as COVID-19 Stokes ECB Easing Bets
2020-03-03 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Rally but Sterling Stranded
2020-03-03 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: S&P, US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2020-03-02 16:00:00
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Gold Price Analysis - XAU/USD Painting an Increasingly Positive Picture
2020-03-03 09:00:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD at Turning Points as Crude Oil Prices Rally?
2020-03-03 00:00:00
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
EUR/USD – Euro Rally May Just Be Getting Started vs US Dollar

EUR/USD – Euro Rally May Just Be Getting Started vs US Dollar

2020-03-03 11:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD Highlights:

  • EUR/USD rally may pause near-term, but has big potential
  • The big level of significance is December high of 11239

EUR/USD rally may pause near-term, but has big potential

The Euro has been surging lately on the back of a big uptick in FX volatility due to the coronavirus. Finally, we are seeing some major momentum out of the single-currency, which is an encouraging sign going forward for trading. The low last month came at a trend-line dating all the way back to 2000, and with a monthly reversal candle posted the rejection at support suggests a broader up-move is underway.

EUR/USD is still confined in a channel that is a part of the trend beginning in early 2018, but with the Euro screaming back higher, risk is heightened that the trend will continue to be thoroughly challenged and may lead to a much larger squeeze ahead.

With price around the top of the channel and 200-day there is risk of a minor pullback or pause. A cross above the top trend-line of the channel and, for confirmation, a breakout above the December 31 high at 11239 is seen as causing the market to reposition for higher prices.

Looking to a target, there is the 2008 trend-line (which put in the 2018 top), crossing down around 11700. While this is a good bit higher and will take some time to reach, short-term traders can still use the generally bullish backdrop to support near-term set-ups (i.e. constructive pullbacks/consolidation patterns). In the event this turns out to have been a short-lived squeeze higher and price never hurdles the aforementioned line/level, then we will have to reassess and go from there.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out our analyst Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Chart (rally out of channel, above 11239 could be big)

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

EUR/USD Monthly Chart (reversal off 20-yr trend-line)

EUR/USD monthly chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

