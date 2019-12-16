We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Flirting with Support Break

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Flirting with Support Break

2019-12-16 01:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro rejected on a test of two-month range resistance vs US Dollar
  • Shooting Star candlestick hints at topping as bullish conviction ebbs
  • Confirmation of reversal needed to make bearish setup actionable
EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% -10% -9%
Weekly -16% -1% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The Euro recoiled from resistance at the top of its recent range against the US Dollar, proving prescient the warning offered by negative RSI divergence about durability of a surge to four-month highs last week. The appearance of a dramatic-looking Shooting Star candlestick at resistance now bolsters the case for draining bullish conviction. That may precede a downturn.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

Zooming into the four-hour chart for a sense of near-term positioning, EUR/USD seems to be sitting squarely at support in the 1.1110-16 area, marked by a former resistance barrier as well as the trend line guiding prices’ latest upswing. Breaking below that looks to expose the 1.1051-65 congestion region, followed by the range bottom in the 1.0968-90 zone.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - 4 hour

4-hour EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

On balance, this means that – capitulation at the range top notwithstanding – the bounds of the upswing from late-November lows remain intact for now. Furthermore, proximity to immediate support seems to make initiating short exposure unattractive form a risk/reward perspective. Would-be sellers may opt to wait for a confirmed break of upward-sloping support before considering the setup actionable.

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

