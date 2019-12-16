EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Flirting with Support Break
EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH
- Euro rejected on a test of two-month range resistance vs US Dollar
- Shooting Star candlestick hints at topping as bullish conviction ebbs
- Confirmation of reversal needed to make bearish setup actionable
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-8%
|-10%
|-9%
|Weekly
|-16%
|-1%
|-8%
The Euro recoiled from resistance at the top of its recent range against the US Dollar, proving prescient the warning offered by negative RSI divergence about durability of a surge to four-month highs last week. The appearance of a dramatic-looking Shooting Star candlestick at resistance now bolsters the case for draining bullish conviction. That may precede a downturn.
Daily EUR/USD chart created with TradingView
Zooming into the four-hour chart for a sense of near-term positioning, EUR/USD seems to be sitting squarely at support in the 1.1110-16 area, marked by a former resistance barrier as well as the trend line guiding prices’ latest upswing. Breaking below that looks to expose the 1.1051-65 congestion region, followed by the range bottom in the 1.0968-90 zone.
4-hour EUR/USD chart created with TradingView
On balance, this means that – capitulation at the range top notwithstanding – the bounds of the upswing from late-November lows remain intact for now. Furthermore, proximity to immediate support seems to make initiating short exposure unattractive form a risk/reward perspective. Would-be sellers may opt to wait for a confirmed break of upward-sloping support before considering the setup actionable.
--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com
To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter
