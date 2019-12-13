We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Pop Failing at Range Top?
2019-12-13 04:00:00
Near-term Trade Setups in USD/CAD, EUR/USD & USD/JPY
2019-12-12 20:36:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Soars as Boris Johnson Wins Substantial Majority, What Happens Next?
2019-12-13 06:00:00
S&P 500 and Risk Trends Next Steps After Trade War, Brexit Developments
2019-12-13 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, NZD/USD Price Rally May Extend on Trade Deal
2019-12-13 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-12 16:18:00
Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments
2019-12-12 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Meet Trend Resistance, Near-term Turn Lower Looks Next
2019-12-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/OQ3Z4F5IKd
  • RT @onlyyoontv: Hearing from sources here- one government- #China leaders not yet accepted deal. Issues? 1) $50bln purchases hard target. O…
  • The USD/INR may fall as the Nifty 50 rises after the US and China avoided tariff escalation and Indian CPI increased at its fastest pace since July 2016 amid on onion shortage #Rupee #Nifty $USDINR #India - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/12/13/US-Dollar-Rupee-and-Nifty-50-Outlook-After-Trade-Deal-Indian-CPI.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/bFYO1ancMP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/nYymXMT3Ef
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2019 when AUD/USD traded near 0.69. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/N8I5yJQvDQ
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 2.27% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cHbkZaRBsW
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.00% France 40: 0.90% Wall Street: 0.38% US 500: 0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/xjpsQhj1YB
  • Conservative Party secure majority after winning 326th seat - Sky News
  • En español: La libra esterlina festeja la victoria electoral de Boris Johnson; $GBPUSD estalla al alza y marca un nuevo máximo anual #trading #forex #brexit #GE19 👉Los detalles aquí 👉👉https://t.co/Oyu9WBNeWL https://t.co/i9YL9D85hg
  • After a dismal week for the $USD, SGD, PHP, IDR and MYR turn their focus to the Federal Reserve. USD/PHP is also awaiting the BSP rate decision as USD/INR eyes Indian CPI data.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/hA2QjnL2kU https://t.co/f5jVxH0aHc
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Pop Failing at Range Top?

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Pop Failing at Range Top?

2019-12-13 04:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

EUR/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: BEARISH

  • Euro surges to 4-month high but struggles to break range top
  • Negative RSI divergence hints rally may reverse course soon
  • Reversal confirmation needs break of 2-week trend support

Get help building confidence in your EUR/USD strategy with our free trading guide!

The Euro is testing the top of the range confining price action since mid-October in the 1.1176-83 area. A break higher confirmed on a daily closing basis may set the stage for a push beyond the 1.13 figure, with a minor barrier at 1.1348 lining up thereafter on route to the late June high of 1.1412.

Immediate support is marked by a rising trend line connecting swing lows defining the upswing from the October 29 low, now at 1.1094. A reversal back below that opens the door for another challenge of support in the 1.0968-90 congestion area.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - daily

Daily EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

Near-term positioning suggests the upside foray may be repelled. The four-hour chart shows EUR/USD stalling at double top resistance as negative RSI divergence points to ebbing upside momentum. That might be laying the groundwork for a reversal downward.

Any weakness that follows from here will need to conclusively clear two-week uptrend support to make a convincing case for bearish follow-through, even in the near term. The long side seems no more attractive however – at least for now – as prices’ proximity to resistance speaks to adverse risk/reward parameters.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Pop Failing at Range Top?

4-hour EUR/USD chart created with TradingView

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -13% -7% -10%
Weekly -23% -16% -19%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivakon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: 2-Year Downtrend Top Under Fire
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: 2-Year Downtrend Top Under Fire
2019-12-13 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Fails at Downtrend Resistance - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-12 16:18:00
Canadian Dollar & Euro vs JPY: EUR/JPY & CAD/JPY Face Key Resistance
Canadian Dollar & Euro vs JPY: EUR/JPY & CAD/JPY Face Key Resistance
2019-12-12 14:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Meet Trend Resistance, Near-term Turn Lower Looks Next
Crude Oil Prices Meet Trend Resistance, Near-term Turn Lower Looks Next
2019-12-12 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.