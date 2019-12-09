We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breakout Levels Could End Consolidation - Euro to USD Technical Analysis
2019-12-09 10:30:00
US Dollar Longs Extended, EUR/USD Sold Sharply, CAD Selling Reverses - COT Report
2019-12-09 09:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Analysis - GBP/USD Rally Continues on Latest Poll Boost
2019-12-09 10:30:00
US Dollar Longs Extended, EUR/USD Sold Sharply, CAD Selling Reverses - COT Report
2019-12-09 09:15:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar, BoC Outlook Jawboned by Jobs Data. Yen May Fall
2019-12-09 00:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Buying Resumes, Silver Prices Underperform Gold, Oil Bulls Ease - COT Report
2019-12-09 12:00:00
Gold Price Continues to Test for Support Ahead of FOMC Meeting
2019-12-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Buying Resumes, Silver Prices Underperform Gold, Oil Bulls Ease - COT Report
2019-12-09 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Retreat Before FOMC, UK Election
2019-12-09 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Iran's next year budget eyes oil prices at $50/bbl, according to an official on shana
  • LIVE NOW: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he reviews key event risk in the week ahead and help strategize how to approach FX markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/390818203?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @MBForex 's at 8:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT for his weekly #scalping #webinar Register here: https://t.co/VAnAfZU02T https://t.co/EVKjMNdJ6M
  • Libya's NOC has declared a force majeure on Mellitah crude loading, according to Reuters
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX as he reviews key event risk in the week ahead and help strategize how to approach FX markets. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/390818203?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.90%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.47%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BZpmb8E27U
  • LIVE NOW: Join Analyst @nickcawley1 as he discusses the outlook for UK financial markets in the week ahead! Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/614330707?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Tune in to @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/12:30 AM GMT to prepare for major event risk in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/QscMCDP1ud https://t.co/KJpPdsyeGn
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.22% Gold: 0.22% Oil - US Crude: -0.89% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/64XxgDkWYe
  • Fear the steepeners https://t.co/fEfBdKDfYR
EUR/USD Breakout Levels Could End Consolidation - Euro to USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD Breakout Levels Could End Consolidation - Euro to USD Technical Analysis

2019-12-09 10:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Technical Forecast

See Our latest trading guides for free and discover what is likely to move the markets through Q4 of this year.

EUR/USD – Sideways pattern

On Tuesday, EUR/USD generated the signals discussed in our last update that triggered correction. On the following day, the price created a higher high at 1.1116. The pair has been trading in a trendless move since then See the chart (zoomed out).

Last week, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) Dropped from 58 to 51 then remained flat, highlighting weak buyers and weaker sellers.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/USD Daily PRice CHART (Mar 31, 2017 – DEC 9, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURUSD price daily chart 09-12-19 zoomed out

EUR/USD Daily Price CHART (July 25 – DEC 9, 2019) Zoomed in

EURUSD price daily chart 09-12-19 zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Friday the pair’s sellers pressed EUR/USD below the 50-Day average. However, the price rallied after and remained in current trading zone 1.1050- 1.1220 as some sellers took profit.

Hence, a successful close below the low end of the zone could embolden sellers to lead EURUSD towards 1.0912. Although, the weekly support levels underlined on the chart (zoomed in) would offer attractive exit points for some sellers.

That said, a close above the low end of the zone could mean more of the same i.e. more of the sideways move. A close above the high end of the zone could be a clear signal for buyers to take charge and push EUR/USD towards the vicinity of 1.1279-86. In that scenario, the weekly resistance level and areas marked on the chart should be kept in focus.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

EUR/USD four Hour Price CHART (SEp 24 – DEC 9, 2019)

EURUSD price four hour chart 09-12-19

From the four-hour chart, we notice on Dec 2 EUR/USD broke above the downtrend line originated from the Nov 4 at 1.1175. A bearish signal could be produced if the price trades below this trendline.

Thus, a break below 1.1022 could send EURUSD towards the Nov 29 low at 1.0981. Nevertheless, the daily support level at 1.1000 handle should be considered. On the other hand, a break above 1.1130 could cause a rally towards 1.1187. Yet, the weekly resistance level underlined on the chart should be watched closely.

See the chart to know more about key levels the price would encounter in a further bullish/ bearish move.

Join Me on Friday, DEC 12 at 14:00 GMT. In this session we will talk about most Basic Concepts in Technical Analysis

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Short-term Volatility Features Chart Pattern
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Short-term Volatility Features Chart Pattern
2019-12-09 12:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Back in Control?
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Sellers Back in Control?
2019-12-09 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Continues after US Jobs Report - Next Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Downtrend Continues after US Jobs Report - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-06 19:30:00
Canadian Dollar – USD/CAD Snapping Brings Long-term Trend-line in View Again
Canadian Dollar – USD/CAD Snapping Brings Long-term Trend-line in View Again
2019-12-06 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.