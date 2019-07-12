EURUSD Technical Analysis: Trend Bias Bearish Amid Congestion

Never miss a story from Ilya Spivak

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Ilya Spivak

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

EURUSD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: NEUTRAL

  • Euro chart sending mixed signals as prices struggle in congestion
  • Traders might withhold conviction bets until greater clarity is had
  • Long-term positioning still argues for a broadly bearish trend bias

See the latest Euro technical and fundamental forecast to find out what will drive prices in Q3!

Euro technical positioning has been somewhat confounding in recent weeks. The currency completed a bullish Falling Wedge chart formation, hinting that an upturn against the US Dollar is in the cards. Prices have struggled for follow-through however. A rejection downward on a test above the 1.14 figure led to a break of trend support set form late May, hinting that the nascent rebound has died in infancy.

Sellers may find it premature to celebrate however. Thus far, the down move has only retested Wedge top, leaving the bullish implications of its break intact. A rebound here has now brought on a challenge of the broken rising trend line as resistance, leaving markets wondering which recently breached technical level will hold up and which reversal – upward or downward – will end up being neutralized.

EURUSD Technical Analysis: Trend Bias Bearish Amid Congestion

Practically speaking, this probably means that traders will withhold directional conviction until a concrete break from congestion is secured. In the meantime, zooming out to the monthly chart for a bit of context seems instructive. Prices remain locked in a decade-long decline – recent chop aside – appear to be grinding lower after breaking support in the 1.1449-1.11554 zone. The 1.05 figure beckons ahead.

Euro vs US Dollar price chart - monthly

EURUSD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter