EUR/USD
Bearish
News
EUR/USD Rate Selloff Pushes RSI Into Oversold Territory
2021-11-17 15:00:00
Euro (EUR) Price Outlook: No End Yet in Sight for EUR/USD Weakness
2021-11-17 09:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Rising US Production, Potential SPR Release Weighs on Sentiment
2021-11-17 02:00:00
What Does Inflation Surge Mean for Gold, Stocks, & the US Dollar? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-16 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
News
What Does Inflation Surge Mean for Gold, Stocks, & the US Dollar? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-16 18:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Steadies on Biden–Xi Non-Event. Will US Stocks Make a New High?
2021-11-16 07:30:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold (XAU/USD): UK CPI Boosts Bullion, USD Strength Limits Gains
2021-11-17 10:54:00
Gold Prices Rise Post CPI, But US Dollar Strength Outshines. Will XAU/USD Go Higher?
2021-11-17 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
GBP/USD Breaking News: BOE Rate Hike Almost Certain On Strong CPI Data
2021-11-17 07:07:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-16 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
Dollar Index (DXY) Soars on Data and Hawkish Fed Lifting Yields. Can USD Fly Higher?
2021-11-17 07:30:00
US Dollar Charges in EURUSD and USDJPY, GBPCAD the Focus of Inflation Focus Wednesday
2021-11-17 04:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/JPY Technical Outlook

  • EUR/JPY multi-week decline may be coming to an end
  • 18 month trend-line and price around it in focus

EUR/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Test of Trend Support

EUR/JPY spent the first three weeks of October rising and then the last three weeks falling; we could see a course change again here soon. There is a proven trend-line getting tested at this time, one that dates to the May 2020 low.

It’s first connecting point was created in September, but then validated in October. What I would like to see is a forceful rejection off the trend-line that indicates a flush and change in momentum. Given the overall price action since June it is seen that this could lead to a further filling out of a wedge pattern.

For traders looking for a fade into support, EUR/JPY here soon could be a good candidate. If we don’t see a reaction off trend-line support then this outlook will of course change.

EUR/JPY Daily chart

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

