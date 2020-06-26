EUR/GBP Forecast: EUR vs GBP Price – Waiting for Upside Break

Hey traders! We are wrapping up this week with a moderate degree of risk aversion this morning. Get your market highlight from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/PqLYZAogH0

New York virus cases increase 0.2% versus prior 0.2% 7-day average - BBG

One of the important costs of providing significant support to a floundering economy. Yet, when the growth forecast is for a -4.9% contraction globally (which the IMF reported Wed), you really don't have a choice

US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.168% 3-Year: 0.184% 5-Year: 0.300% 7-Year: 0.489% 10-Year: 0.643% 30-Year: 1.379% $TNX

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.56% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.73%

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.11% France 40: -0.37% Germany 30: -1.14% US 500: -1.74% Wall Street: -2.04%

Florida virus cases increase 7.8% versus prior 7-day average of 4.1% - BBG

EUR/USD declined to an over two-week low at 1.1168 then closed the weekly candlestick in the red with a 0.7% loss highlighting the weakness of bulls.

Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.82% Silver: -1.15% Oil - US Crude: -1.54%