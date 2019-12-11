We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
2019-12-11 15:00:00
US Dollar Ahead of the Fed: EUR/USD, GBP/USD in the Spotlight
2019-12-11 14:32:00
2019-12-11 14:32:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
2019-12-11 15:00:00
US Dollar Ahead of the Fed: EUR/USD, GBP/USD in the Spotlight
2019-12-11 14:32:00
2019-12-11 14:32:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
2019-12-11 15:00:00
US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook
2019-12-11 08:00:00
2019-12-11 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise at Expense of Gold Prices on FOMC Outlook
2019-12-11 08:00:00
2019-12-11 08:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed's Summary of Economic Projections
2019-12-11 06:00:00
2019-12-11 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
2019-12-10 19:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
2019-12-05 15:00:00
EUR/GBP Braces for a Possible Price Correction –Euro to British Pound Forecast

EUR/GBP Braces for a Possible Price Correction –Euro to British Pound Forecast

2019-12-11 14:45:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
EUR/GBP Technical Forecast

See Our latest trading guides for free and discover what is likely to move the markets through Q4 of this year.

EUR/GBP – Hesitant Sellers

Last week, sellers resumed bearish price action and led EUR/GBP to close the weekly candlestick with 1.2% loss. On Monday, the pair declined further and printed 0.8393 – its lowest level in over seven months. However, the price rallied after, then closed with a bullish Doji pattern, highlighting seller’s indecision at this stage.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose from oversold territory reflecting a slowing down downtrend momentum.

Having trouble with your trading strategy? Need a hand? Here’s the #1 Mistake That Traders Make

EUR/GBP Daily PRice CHART (Jan 1, 2018 – DEC 11, 2019) Zoomed Out

EURGBP price daily chart 11-12-19 Zoomed out

EUR/gbp Daily Price CHART (April 19 –DEC 11, 2019) Zoomed in

EURGBP price daily chart 11-12-19 Zoomed in

Looking at the daily chart, we notice on Dec 4 EUR/GBP tumbled to a lower trading zone 0.8497- 0.8400. This week, the price dipped below this zone however, rallied back later as some sellers took profit

A close below the low end of the zone could encourage more sellers to join the market and press EURGBP towards the vicinity of 0.8312-04. In that scenario, a special attention needs to be paid to the weekly support levels underlined on the chart as some sellers could exit the market at these points.

That said, a close above the high end of the zone would reflect more seller’s hesitation. This could correct the price higher and open the door for buyers to push the price towards 0.8627. Nevertheless, the daily and weekly resistance levels marked on the chart should be considered.

Just getting started?See our Beginners’ Guide for FX traders

EUR/GBP Four Hour PRice CHART (April 15, 2017– DEC 11, 2019)

EURGBP price four hour chart 11-12-19

From the four- hour chart, we notice that EUR/GBP may be on course to develop the right shoulder of inverted head and shoulders. This suggests if the price breaks and remains above 0.8463 the pair could rally eyeing a test of 0.8529.

A break above 0.8497 could cause a rally towards 0.8529. Yet, the daily resistance level underlined on the chart should be watched closely. On the other hand, a break below 0.8389 may send EURGBP towards 0.8331. Although, the weekly support level underscored on the chart should be kept in focus.

See the chart to know more about key technical levels the price would encounter in a further bullish scenario.

Join Me on Friday, DEC 6 at 14:00 GMT. In this session we will talk about most Basic concepts in technical analysis

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

