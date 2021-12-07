News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-07 15:00:00
EUR/USD Muted Following Mixed ZEW Survey, Euro Risks Remains Lower
2021-12-07 10:35:00
Gold Price Currently Lacks Any Meaningful Conviction, Volatility Lies Elsewhere
2021-12-07 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rise May Struggle on Incoming Supply, Demand Data
2021-12-07 07:30:00
Nasdaq Recovery Outstripped by Dow Raises Caution, Dollar Ready to Break
2021-12-07 03:15:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Gain. Will ASX 200 Rise on RBA after PBOC RRR Cut?
2021-12-07 01:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-07 15:00:00
Gold Price Currently Lacks Any Meaningful Conviction, Volatility Lies Elsewhere
2021-12-07 12:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-07 15:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable But Still Testing Support
2021-12-07 09:00:00
What to Watch in AUD/USD as It Comes Off Big Support

What to Watch in AUD/USD as It Comes Off Big Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

AUD/USD is coming off a major macro level at 7000, and with that there is a backdrop for a recovery rally to continue to develop. There are a couple off signposts to watch, though, before getting too bulled up. The big one is the downward channel in place since the end of October. It needs to get snapped for further upside to develop.

See the video above for the full details…

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

aud/usd weekly chart

AUD/USD 4-hr Chart

aud/usd 4-hr chart

AUD/USD Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

