AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rolling Over

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Down to a Two-Month Low as US Dollar Bulls Charge
2021-06-17 09:05:00
US Dollar Aims to Extend Fed-Inspired Rise, Eyes Yellen Testimony
2021-06-17 07:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Oil Price Rally Eyes 2018 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2021-06-16 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fed Meeting Aftermath: Equities Lower, Bond Yields Stable Despite Rate Hike Projections
2021-06-17 10:00:00
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: FOMC Tanks Gold but Fed Patience Key for XAU Recovery
2021-06-17 04:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
2021-06-17 08:00:00
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold continuing to edge with a break through the 100DMA (1775) - Key area is 1760 on the downside https://t.co/v5qWAO6Y6D
  • 🇺🇸 Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (JUN) Actual: 30.7 Expected: 31 Previous: 31.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (12/JUN) Actual: 412K Expected: 359K Previous: 375K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (JUN/12) Actual: 395K Previous: 403K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • 🇺🇸 Continuing Jobless Claims (05/JUN) Actual: 3518K Expected: 3430K Previous: 3517K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 78.40%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4fDFRLMq4o
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/M9vgVbRgOp
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.22% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.43% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.56% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/f8AJ8gfxoT
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (12/JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 359K Previous: 376K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-week Average (JUN/12) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 402.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rolling Over

AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rolling Over

Paul Robinson, Strategist

AUD Technical Outlook

  • AUD/USD rolling over, broke support yesterday
  • AUD/JPY getting close to breaking ascending wedge
AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Rolling Over

In the first week of the month AUD/USD broke numerously tested support around 7700 only to have it turn out to be a false break the very next day. A symptom of low volatility. Yesterday, on a surprising twist by the Fed to adjust rate hike expectations the level was broken again along with the low of the fake-out day.

Today we are seeing some follow-through and with that the 200-day MA is about to come into play at 7548 along with the low in April at 7531. Given the way AUD has been behaving in recent months, stalling and showing signs of a top, testing and breaking these levels may only be a formality.

We will want to pay attention to the quality of price action as new support comes into view. Should we see only a minor reaction or none at all, then this will confirm the idea that a larger top has been put in place and a broader move lower may have only begun.

Keep an eye on equity markets as they have stalled, and a sell-off in stocks will indicate broader risk aversion that is almost certain to have further impact on the direction of AUD vs both the USD and JPY.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

aud/usd daily chart

AUD/USD Chart by TradingView

AUD/JPY has been forming a narrowing range the past few months and looks about ready to get resolved. Not long ago the ascending wedge looked ready to break to the upside in-line with the broader trend, but with today’s price action we may indeed see a confirmed breakdown.

Given the duration and size of the pattern it could lead to a sizable decline. First up as minor support right around the 83-line, followed by more meaningful support at the bottom of wedge, under 82. Should things turn aggressive on the risk-off front we could see a decline to the rising 200-day, currently at 80.31.

There is still lots of time left in today’s session, so it will be important for AUD/JPY to hold onto the breakdown by the close. A close below 83.93, the lowest point over the past few weeks, should do the trick in confirming the breakdown.

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

aud/jpy

AUD/JPY Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Elevated Risk of a Setback
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Elevated Risk of a Setback
2021-06-16 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rebound to Face FOMC- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Rebound to Face FOMC- Loonie Levels
2021-06-15 17:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: One of the Tightest Ranges on Record is Breaking
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: One of the Tightest Ranges on Record is Breaking
2021-06-15 12:35:00
Gold Price Forecast: Major Breakdown Ahead of Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Major Breakdown Ahead of Fed Meeting - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-14 19:30:00
Rates

AUD/JPY
Bullish
AUD/USD
Bearish