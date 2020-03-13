Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Plummets to Downtrend Support

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart

AUD/USD plunges to fresh eleven-year lows / multi-year downtrend support

Aussie broader risk remains lower sub-6500

The Australian Dollar plummeted more than 5.4% against the US Dollar this week with a massive reversal candle taking Aussie to fresh eleven-year lows. Price has responded to downtrend support and the focus is on a reaction here at the lower bounds of a multi-year formation we’ve been tracking. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Australian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that AUD/USD was, “testing support at multi-year lows and leave the immediate short-bias at risk while above 6660.” Aussie rebounded to a high of 6750 before breaking lower into the close of February with price plummeting more than 11% off the yearly open / highs.

The Australian Dollar has continued to trade within the confines of a well-defined descending pitchfork formation dating back to the 2018 highs. The Aussie sell-off rebounded just ahead of confluence support near the lower parallel / 2008 low close at 6196 (low registered at 6211). This week’s candle marks the largest weekly range since June 2013 and the largest single-week decline since September 2011. In both instances, price continued lower in the following weeks before mounting a more significant recovery.

That said, price is now testing downtrend support and leaves the immediate short-bias at risk while above pitchfork support. Initial resistance eyed at 6341 with medium-term bearish invalidation at the median-line / 6507. A break lower from here would likely fuel accelerated losses for Aussie with such a scenario exposing initial support objectives at the 2008 swing low / 6006- look for a more significant reaction there IF reached.

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar breakdown is testing downtrend support and the immediate focus is on a reaction off this slope. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops- look for topside exhaustion ahead of 6507 IF price is heading lower with a breach / close above needed to shift the focus higher. I’ll publish and updated Australian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

---

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

