Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Plummets to Downtrend Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
EUR/USD Price Action Currently Battling a Bearish Trend, Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2020-03-13 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
US Dollar Gyrates on Downbeat Consumer Sentiment, Virus Injects Worry
2020-03-13 14:18:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as Investors Flee to Cash, UofM Eyed
2020-03-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
2020-03-12 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie, Oil Tanks on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-12 15:30:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NY Governor Cuomo says no plans to close schools, would put healthcare workers at home watching kids - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 4.93% US 500: 4.78% France 40: 3.39% Germany 30: 3.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nkOCStbWV1
  • EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound- Key Chart Points to Consider More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-gbp/2020/03/13/EURGBP-Price-ForecastEuro-vs-British-Pound-Key-Chart-Points-to-Consider-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/k12etL52Nl
  • House Speaker Pelosi and Secretary Mnuchin have spoken 8 times today according to spokesman - BBG
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: Investors pulled $47.4 billion out of global stock-focused mutual funds and ETFs in the three weeks ended Wednesday. T…
  • S&P 500 support at a confluent spot. Trend line as drawn from 2009/2011 lows. 61.8 of the 2016-2020 move RSI just went oversold on the weekly; after diverging and leaving overbought levels in Jan/Feb. $ES $SPY $SPX https://t.co/xMBxXaOiyh
  • House Speaker Pelosi will give a statement on economic response bill at 2:00 pm $DXY
  • Friday afternoon just got a little busier. https://t.co/x7zIujSZnr
  • 2,768 trading days. That's how long it was according to my calculations since we had suffered a 20% correction on the $SPX https://t.co/iAI1SJ8hrC
  • Looks like I may soon have to reset this long-term market performance comparison chart... https://t.co/LMTrGxfjHF
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Plummets to Downtrend Support

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Aussie Plummets to Downtrend Support

2020-03-13 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart
  • AUD/USD plunges to fresh eleven-year lows / multi-year downtrend support
  • Aussie broader risk remains lower sub-6500

The Australian Dollar plummeted more than 5.4% against the US Dollar this week with a massive reversal candle taking Aussie to fresh eleven-year lows. Price has responded to downtrend support and the focus is on a reaction here at the lower bounds of a multi-year formation we’ve been tracking. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Loonie trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 16
( 12:03 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Please add a description for the image.

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s Australian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that AUD/USD was, “testing support at multi-year lows and leave the immediate short-bias at risk while above 6660.” Aussie rebounded to a high of 6750 before breaking lower into the close of February with price plummeting more than 11% off the yearly open / highs.

The Australian Dollar has continued to trade within the confines of a well-defined descending pitchfork formation dating back to the 2018 highs. The Aussie sell-off rebounded just ahead of confluence support near the lower parallel / 2008 low close at 6196 (low registered at 6211). This week’s candle marks the largest weekly range since June 2013 and the largest single-week decline since September 2011. In both instances, price continued lower in the following weeks before mounting a more significant recovery.

That said, price is now testing downtrend support and leaves the immediate short-bias at risk while above pitchfork support. Initial resistance eyed at 6341 with medium-term bearish invalidation at the median-line / 6507. A break lower from here would likely fuel accelerated losses for Aussie with such a scenario exposing initial support objectives at the 2008 swing low / 6006- look for a more significant reaction there IF reached.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar breakdown is testing downtrend support and the immediate focus is on a reaction off this slope. From a trading standpoint, a good region to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops- look for topside exhaustion ahead of 6507 IF price is heading lower with a breach / close above needed to shift the focus higher. I’ll publish and updated Australian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-long AUD/USD - the ratio stands at +2.39 (70.50% of traders are long) – bearish reading
  • Long positions are 5.06% lower than yesterday and 34.38% lower from last week
  • Short positions are22.94% lower than yesterday and 34.17% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall. Traders are more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 4% 3%
Weekly -26% -37% -29%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - Aussie Event Risk - AUD/USD Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound- Key Chart Points to Consider
EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Euro vs British Pound- Key Chart Points to Consider
2020-03-13 17:00:00
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Price Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-03-13 15:11:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Retreats, Rally Clings to Life
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Retreats, Rally Clings to Life
2020-03-13 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
2020-03-12 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.