AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Brewing?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Path of Least Resistance Points Lower
2020-01-31 09:30:00
Euro, DAX May Rise on Eurozone GDP Data as Growth Stabilizes
2020-01-31 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Path of Least Resistance Points Lower
2020-01-31 09:30:00
GBP/USD Soars on BoE, Yen at Risk After WHO Coronavirus Conference
2020-01-31 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-31 05:00:00
GBP/USD Soars on BoE, Yen at Risk After WHO Coronavirus Conference
2020-01-31 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain as WHO Stops Short Of Advising Travel Ban
2020-01-31 07:13:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2020-01-31 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Gain as WHO Stops Short Of Advising Travel Ban
2020-01-31 07:13:00
Crude Oil Crashes 17% - Can Support Stymie a Slip into Bear Market?
2020-01-30 23:28:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Weekly Price Forecast: BTC/USD Eyes Testing Monthly Resistance
2020-01-29 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/TNM7OVHPVs
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Mortgage Approvals (DEC), Actual: 67.24k Expected: 65.60k Previous: 65.51k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Net Consumer Credit (DEC), Actual: £1.22B Expected: 0.9b Previous: 0.6b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/EMt0SxbjjV
  • $CAD increasingly sensitive to domestic data following the BoC's recent dovish pivot..... CFTC show that speculators are long CAD, meaning downside risks are asymmetric https://t.co/RAf3RKMOxB
  • RT @IGTV: With the recent drop in the Australian dollar @JeremyNaylor_IG caught up with @JMcQueenFX and began by asking what was behind th…
  • Keep in mind that Eskom is carrying out stage 2 load shedding, keeping $ZAR under pressure https://t.co/bh7o248PG2
  • Eskom's CEO says they are in discussions with the Treasury and advisors to see how it can leverage sovereign underwriting of debt to reduce financing costs $ZAR
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Mortgage Approvals (DEC) due at 09:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 65.6k Previous: 65.0k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Net Lending Sec. on Dwellings (DEC) due at 09:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 4.1b Previous: 4.1b https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-31
AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Brewing?

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Brewing?

2020-01-31 06:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

AUD/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Australian Dollar eyes test of pivotal support below 0.67 figure
  • Short-term chart setup hints a rebound may be brewing ahead
  • Trend line from 2020 high separates correction from reversal

The Australian Dollar extended lower against its US namesake as expected after breaking trend support guiding the rebound early-October swing lows. The decline followed the formation of a top above the 0.70 figure marked by the appearance of a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern.

AUD/USD paused only briefly near initial support at 0.6755, pushing lower to challenge the long-standing price floor in the 0.6671-90 area. A daily close below this barrier would put the Aussie at levels unseen since 2009, with relatively little support to follow along the way toward 0.6550.

Australian Dollar vs US Dollar price chart - daily

AUD/USD daily chart created with TradingView

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 04
( 03:02 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
AUD/USD Trading Preparation for the Week Ahead
Register to webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Shorter-term positioning warns that a rebound may be next however. The four-hour chart shows prices coiling up in a typically bullish Rising Wedge chart pattern. Positive RSI divergence speaks to ebbing downside momentum, bolstering the case for a reversal.

Confirmation on a break above the Wedge top would target the 0.6751-66 region initially. Thereafter, the trend line resistance defining the move lower since the beginning of the year comes into view. This is now at 0.6831. How prices behave here may define any upswing as either a correction or reversal.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Rebound Brewing?

AUD/USD 4-hour chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADER SENTIMENT

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -5% 3%
Weekly 35% -23% 16%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar May Bounce at Support
NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar May Bounce at Support
2020-01-31 03:00:00
Crude Oil Crashes 17% - Can Support Stymie a Slip into Bear Market?
Crude Oil Crashes 17% - Can Support Stymie a Slip into Bear Market?
2020-01-30 23:28:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Imminent – GLD Trade Levels
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Imminent – GLD Trade Levels
2020-01-30 16:30:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook Weakens on Support-breaks
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook Weakens on Support-breaks
2020-01-30 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.