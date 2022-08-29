US Dollar Mixed Week Leaves Key Uptrends Intact: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
After an S&P 500 Tumble and EURUSD Volatility, Will a Week Heavy in Event Risk Override Doldrums?
2022-08-29 00:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Under Pressure as 95.00 Key Level and 200-SMA Provide Technical Hurdles
2022-08-27 16:00:00
S&P 500 Poised Ahead of Jackson Hole Where Markets Await a Potential Powell Pivot
2022-08-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Cratered on Powell Comments - APAC and EU Stocks Likely to Follow
2022-08-28 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-27 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Real Rates Problematic Again
2022-08-28 20:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Fed, China PMI, Volatility
2022-08-28 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD Plagued by Soaring Inflation, Energy Prices
2022-08-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips Against US Dollar as Powell Confirms Hikes. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-08-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-28 09:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Mixed Week Leaves Key Uptrends Intact: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

US Dollar Mixed Week Leaves Key Uptrends Intact: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • The US Dollar saw a mixed week against ASEAN currencies
  • Broadly speaking, dominant uptrends remain the key focus
  • Where to for USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP?

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook – Neutral

The US Dollar ended little changed against the Singapore Dollar this past week. This brought USD/SGD’s rise since the August low (1.3666) to a pause. A potential falling trendline might be forming from July. Meanwhile, rising support from February is keeping the broader uptrend intact. The lack of meaningful progress last week is thus offering a neutral setting this week. Clearing the August swing high exposes the July peak at 1.4096. Otherwise, near-term support is the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 1.3881. Further losses from there would place the focus on August lows.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Mixed Week Leaves Key Uptrends Intact: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook – Slightly Bearish

The US Dollar cautiously weakened against the Indonesian Rupiah last week. This follows the emergence of a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. Further downside confirmation has been achieved, opening the door to losses ahead. However, keep an eye on the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) below. It could come into play as key support, maintaining the broader upside focus. Otherwise, the August low at 14670 would be next. Confirming a breakout above the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 14901 would likely shift the outlook increasingly bullish as the July high at 15030 comes into focus.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Mixed Week Leaves Key Uptrends Intact: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar barely inched higher against the Thai Baht this past week. However, USD/THB was unable to clear the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 36.1613. Still, the bounce since early August remains in play, offering a slightly bullish bias. Up ahead lies the critical 36.738 – 36.949 resistance zone. Passing it with conviction would offer a stronger bullish view. That would expose the 78.6% extension at 37.3345. Otherwise, a turn lower places the focus on the 100-day SMA. It could hold as support and maintain the broader upside focus.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Mixed Week Leaves Key Uptrends Intact: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Neutral

The US Dollar traded relatively flat against the Philippine Peso last week. Prices are cautiously trying to push higher towards the July peak at 56.527, but progress has been slow. Beyond that level is the 2005 peak at 56.61. Confirming a breakout above this level could open the door to a bullish bias, placing the focus on the 38.2% Fibonacci extensions at 57.146. In the event of a turn lower, the 55.10 – 55.34 support zone will likely be key to watch. A breakout under it, as well as the 50-day SMA, would offer a bearish bias. Such an outcome exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 54.48.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Mixed Week Leaves Key Uptrends Intact: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
2022-08-25 08:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Runs into Resistance. Will Reversal Follow?
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY Runs into Resistance. Will Reversal Follow?
2022-08-25 00:00:00
3 Triangle Patterns Every Forex Trader Should Know
3 Triangle Patterns Every Forex Trader Should Know
2022-08-24 18:30:00
Improve Your Trading Bias
Improve Your Trading Bias
2022-08-24 10:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/SGD