News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Tanks on Tilting Fed Rate Hike Guidance Ahead of US GDP. Will USD Recover?
2022-07-28 05:00:00
EUR/USD Post-Fed Rebound Susceptible to US GDP, PCE Report
2022-07-28 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike
2022-07-28 02:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
2022-07-27 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise Ahead of US GDP and PCE Data. Is More XAU Gains Ahead?
2022-07-28 03:30:00
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Tanks on Tilting Fed Rate Hike Guidance Ahead of US GDP. Will USD Recover?
2022-07-28 05:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Tanks on Tilting Fed Rate Hike Guidance Ahead of US GDP. Will USD Recover?
2022-07-28 05:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
More View more
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Fed, Retail Trader Positioning, Technical Analysis – IGCS Wall Street Update

  • The Federal Reserve offered a boost to Wall Street as markets favor a pivot
  • Despite gains in the Dow Jones and S&P 500, retail traders continue selling
  • Is this a sign that further gains may come from Wall Street, or will things turn?

Wall Street rallied up a storm despite the Federal Reserve hiking rates by 75-basis points. It seems that Chair Jerome Powell’s pivot away from a focus on forward guidance seemed to do the trick. The central bank is looking to a meeting-by-meeting basis for incoming tightening, focusing on the data. In that regard, rising fears about a recession are boosting speculation of a Fed pivot next year.

Despite the rise in the Dow Jones and S&P 500, retail traders are increasingly selling into recent price gains. This can be observed by looking at IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), which tends to function as a contrarian indicator. As such, if traders continue to sell the stock market, the indicator could hint at further gains to come from Wall Street.

Dow Jones Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that about 42% of retail traders are net-long the Dow Jones. Long exposure is on the decline, dropping 10.17% and 6.02% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. Since most traders are now short, this seems to suggest further gains may come from the Dow Jones.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones futures are up over 8 percent since June’s bottom, though the dominant downtrend since the beginning of this year remains intact. Recently, prices confirmed a breakout above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). That has opened the door to extending gains, placing the focus on the 100-day SMA. Taking out the latter would subsequently expose the 33169 – 33434 resistance zone.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?

Chart Created in Trading View

S&P 500 Sentiment Outlook - Bullish

The IGCS gauge shows that roughly 45% of retail traders are net-long the S&P 500. Since most investors are biased to the downside now, this suggests prices may continue rising. Short exposure has increased by 9.05% and 8.47% compared to yesterday and last week respectively. With that in mind, the combination of current sentiment and recent changes are producing a stronger bullish contrarian trading bias.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 futures have also confirmed a breakout above the 50-day SMA, pushing higher over 10% since bottoming in June. Immediate resistance seems to be the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 4017, with the 100-day SMA above. The latter could hold as resistance, maintaining the broader downside focus. Otherwise, extending gains places the focus on early June highs for resistance down the road.

Dow Jones, S&amp;P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?

Chart Created in Trading View

*IG Client Sentiment Charts and Positioning Data Used from July 27th Report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

A Price Action Tell: Support at Prior Resistance, Resistance at Prior Support
A Price Action Tell: Support at Prior Resistance, Resistance at Prior Support
2022-07-27 14:30:00
Forex Candlesticks: A Complete Guide for Forex Traders
Forex Candlesticks: A Complete Guide for Forex Traders
2022-07-27 11:30:00
What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
2022-07-25 11:00:00
US Dollar Exhaustion Signs Pop Up Again: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
US Dollar Exhaustion Signs Pop Up Again: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP
2022-07-25 03:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
Wall Street
Bullish