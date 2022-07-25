US Dollar Exhaustion Signs Pop Up Again: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-07-25 05:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast: Demand Destruction Outweighs Supply Concerns
2022-07-24 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rebound Stalls to Keep Descending Channel Intact
2022-07-21 00:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Extend Recovery as Tesla Soars, Energy Stocks Dive on Oil Slump
2022-07-21 19:49:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gains as US Dollar and Yields Look to the Fed. Will XAU/USD Recover?
2022-07-25 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Fed, GDP, EUR, AUD, Inflation Data
2022-07-24 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-07-25 05:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500’s Recovery Effort and a Dollar Tentative Reversal Look to Fed, Recession Update
2022-07-25 00:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
More View more
US Dollar Exhaustion Signs Pop Up Again: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

US Dollar Exhaustion Signs Pop Up Again: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • The US Dollar might be showing signs of exhaustion against ASEAN FX
  • The Singapore Dollar seems to be in a prime position to extend gains
  • Indonesian Rupiah remains at risk. THB and PHP need follow-through

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook – Bearish

The US Dollar got crushed by the Singapore Dollar this past week, with USD/SGD sinking 0.87%. That was the worst 5-day performance since the middle of May. Prices confirmed a breakout under the short-term rising trendline from May, opening the door to extending losses. However, support held as the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). It could still reinstate the upside focus. Otherwise, further losses would place the focus on the 100-day line. In the event of a turn higher, uptrend resumption needs a push above the July peak at 1.4096.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Exhaustion Signs Pop Up Again: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook – Bullish

The US Dollar still pushed higher against the Indonesian Rupiah this past week. Upside progress was lackluster, however. Negative RSI divergence remains, showing that upside momentum is fading. Immediate resistance appears to be the 138.2% Fibonacci extension at 15039 before the 150% level at 15092 comes into focus. In the event of a turn lower, the 20-day SMA could still hold as support, maintaining the dominant upside focus. As such, USD/IDR may remain biased higher in the interim.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Exhaustion Signs Pop Up Again: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar was left little changed against the Thai Baht this past week. USD/THB struggled to hold a push above the 2015 high at 36.668. Meanwhile, negative RSI divergence persisted, and a Shooting Star candlestick pattern emerged. Taking all of this into consideration, it seems that upside momentum is fading, opening the door to a turn lower. That said, much progress is needed lower to meaningfully shift the outlook from bullish to bearish. Both the 20- and 50-day SMAs remain tilted higher. Further gains would place the focus on the 138.2% Fibonacci extension at 37.0671.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Exhaustion Signs Pop Up Again: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar was little changed against the Philippine Peso. That said, USD/PHP did leave behind a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern. This could be an early sign of a reversal, which is being coupled with negative RSI divergence. That said, confirmation of the engulfing is lacking. Further downside progress could increasingly shift the outlook bearish, opening the door to facing the 20- and 50-day SMAs. These remain pointing higher, and they may reinstate the dominant uptrend. Key resistance is the 2005 high at 56.61.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Exhaustion Signs Pop Up Again: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

A Price Action Tell: Support at Prior Resistance, Resistance at Prior Support
A Price Action Tell: Support at Prior Resistance, Resistance at Prior Support
2022-07-22 17:30:00
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
2022-07-22 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Traders are Selling Wall Street’s Reversal, More Gains Next?
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Traders are Selling Wall Street’s Reversal, More Gains Next?
2022-07-20 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, CAD/JPY
2022-07-18 18:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/SGD