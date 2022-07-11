US Dollar Advance Showing Signs of Exhaustion: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/THB

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Fundamental Forecast: Parity in Reach as Headwinds Accrue
2022-07-10 01:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-07-08 11:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Technical Forecast: US Crude Tests Key Levels
2022-07-09 04:00:00
Crude Oil Update: Brent Grapples With Rampant Dollar While Supply Concerns Remain
2022-07-08 09:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, CPI, Canadian Dollar, BoC
2022-07-10 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-09 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Rising Real Rates Weigh
2022-07-10 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, CPI, Canadian Dollar, BoC
2022-07-10 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Faces Tough Odds in the Week Ahead
2022-07-09 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: NFP Beat Sets Up GBP for Further Downside
2022-07-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Slips as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and AUD/JPY. Will it Continue?
2022-07-11 02:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-07-08 11:45:00
More View more
US Dollar Advance Showing Signs of Exhaustion: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/THB

US Dollar Advance Showing Signs of Exhaustion: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/THB

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/THB – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar’s push against most ASEAN currencies continued
  • USD/SGD, USD/PHP and USD/IDR show signs of slowing
  • USD/THB is flirting with 2016 levels as the 2015 peak nears

Singapore DollarTechnical Outlook – Neutral

The US Dollar continued its advance against the Singapore Dollar this past week, though it trimmed a lot of its gains towards the end. Negative RSI divergence was showing that upside momentum was deteriorating, hinting at a turn lower. USD/SGD also left behind a Hanging Man candlestick pattern, subsequently finding downside follow-through. This could hint at further losses to come. But, prices were unable to drop below the former 1.3986 – 1.3946 resistance zone. Confirming a breakout under the latter could shift the outlook increasingly bearish. Otherwise, the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 1.4115 would be key resistance above.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Advance Showing Signs of Exhaustion: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/THB

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar extended its aggressive advance against the Philippine Peso this past week. In fact, USD/PHP rose 3.85% over the past 3 weeks. That was the best performance over the same timeframe since 2000! However, on the daily chart, USD/PHP left behind a couple of Shooting Star candlestick patterns. These are clear signs of indecision, coupled now with negative RSI divergence. Still, the uptrend remains notably intact. Keep a close eye on the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the event of a turn lower. Breaking under it could shift the outlook increasingly bearish.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Advance Showing Signs of Exhaustion: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/THB

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar closed at its highest against the Indonesian Rupiah since May 2020 last week. This left USD/IDR above the key 14915 – 14975 resistance zone, which is made up of September 2020 peaks. Still, the pair did leave behind a Shooting Star candlestick pattern. This is coupled with negative RSI divergence. Combined, these are making early warnings of a top. But, the uptrend notably remains intact. A confirmatory close under the 20-day SMA could shift the outlook increasingly bearish. Otherwise, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension is above at 15145.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Advance Showing Signs of Exhaustion: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/THB

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Bullish

The US Dollar pulled forward against the Thai Baht this past week. USD/THB was unable to hold a push above the December 2016 high at 36.08 however. Still, the uptrend remains intact without signs of fading momentum in RSI. A pushback above the December 2016 peak would subsequently expose the 2015 high at 36.668. Otherwise, keep a close eye on the 20-day SMA. The latter may hold as support, reinstating the dominant upside focus.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Advance Showing Signs of Exhaustion: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/IDR, USD/THB

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Slips as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and AUD/JPY. Will it Continue?
Japanese Yen Slips as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and AUD/JPY. Will it Continue?
2022-07-11 02:00:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2022-07-08 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Crowd Long Exposure Keeps Hinting at Downside
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Crowd Long Exposure Keeps Hinting at Downside
2022-07-06 03:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Breaks Lower While EUR/JPY Threatens a Similar Move
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Breaks Lower While EUR/JPY Threatens a Similar Move
2022-07-06 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/SGD