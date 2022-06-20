News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-19 08:00:00
Euro Fundamental Forecast: ECB Emergency meeting, Anti-frag Tool & Gas Disruptions
2022-06-18 22:00:00
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2022-06-19 23:00:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-19 16:00:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-19 16:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Outlook for the Week Ahead – Not Looking Good
2022-06-19 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rangebound on Rates and Inflation Tug Of War
2022-06-17 20:00:00
Gold Prices Rise as US Dollar Falls on Economic Woes, Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-06-17 02:00:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-19 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-19 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Sinks Again as Momentum Re-Ignites Bulls. New Highs for USD/JPY?
2022-06-20 02:00:00
Markets week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Powell, Inflation
2022-06-19 16:00:00
US Dollar Winning Streak Extends, Now What? USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/SGD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/SGD – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • The US Dollar mostly extended gains against ASEAN currencies
  • The Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso are at risk
  • Singapore Dollar is putting up more of a fight, will resistance break?

Thai Baht Technical Outlook – Bullish

The US Dollar roared higher against the Thai Baht last week, with USD/THB pushing its highest rate since March 2017. Moreover, the pair took out the critical 34.759 – 34.850 resistance zone, placing the focus on the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 35.426 next. Further gains would subsequently expose the 61.8% and 78.5% extensions at 35.751 and 36.215 respectively. Otherwise, a turn lower could see the 50-day Simple Moving Average hold as support.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Winning Streak Extends, Now What? USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/SGD

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian RupiahTechnical Outlook – Bullish

The US Dollar also gained against the Indonesian Rupiah, extending gains since late May. USD/IDR confirmed a breakout above the May high at 14730. Now, the pair is fast approaching highs from September 2020. The latter makes for a key zone of resistance between 14915 and 14975. In the event of a turn lower, the 20- and 50-period SMAs could hold as key support, maintaining the broader focus to the upside.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Winning Streak Extends, Now What? USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/SGD

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook – Bullish

The US Dollar appreciated against the Philippine Peso last week, extending gains since early April. Immediate resistance appears to be the 100% Fibonacci extension at 53.89. Beyond the latter is the 2018 high at 54.43. Should prices turn lower, immediate support appears to be the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 53.307. Under that are the 20- and 50-period SMAs. The latter could hold as support, continuing the broader upside bias.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Winning Streak Extends, Now What? USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/SGD

Chart Created in TradingView

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook – Slightly Bullish

The US Dollar consolidated against the Singapore Dollar last week. USD/SGD rejected the 1.3946 – 1.3986 resistance zone, pivoting lower. However, the pair was unable to get far. A bullish Golden Cross remains in play between the 50- and 100-day SMAs, offering an upside technical bias. Clearing resistance would offer a stronger bullish bias, placing the focus on the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 1.4017. Otherwise, extending losses would bring the pair closer to the May low at 1.3660.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Winning Streak Extends, Now What? USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/SGD

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

