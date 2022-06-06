News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Weekly Fundamental Euro Forecast: June ECB Meeting in Focus
2022-06-05 15:55:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-05 10:00:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Supply, U.S. Dollar and Economic Data in Focus
2022-06-04 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Shadows Rise in Real Yields Ahead of NFP
2022-06-03 07:48:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, USD/CAD, Euro, ECB, Inflation, Canadian Jobs Report
2022-06-05 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-06-04 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Fall as Markets Pivot Back to Inflation Woes
2022-06-05 00:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as Yields Rise, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pull Back After NFP
2022-06-03 14:21:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-05 10:00:00
Pound Fundamental Forecast: UK Gov Support Provides Room for BoE Hikes
2022-06-03 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Bumps Top End of Range as Momentum Builds. Will the USD/JPY Trend Resume?
2022-06-06 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-05 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Bumps Top End of Range as Momentum Builds. Will the USD/JPY Trend Resume?

Japanese Yen Bumps Top End of Range as Momentum Builds. Will the USD/JPY Trend Resume?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, Momentum - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY has a top side test of the range in its scopes
  • JPY direction against the US Dollar may signal broader moves
  • The pause in Yen weakening might over, will USD/JPY go higher?

USD/JPY

USD/JPY has been in a range of 126.36 – 131.35 for 7 weeks, since 19th April. The top end of that range is a 20-year peak, and the price looks set to challenge that level in the coming days.

A breach of that high could see a resumption of broad Yen weakness emerge. This could see the ascending trend pick-up again.

Interestingly, the 19th April was the day that JPY was at its historical lowest ebb against the CNY. The CNY then devalued rapidly against the US Dollar and consequently more broadly.

Coincidentally, that range also lines up with the upper and lower 21-day simple moving average (SMA) basedBollinger Bands. This could add to the potential of a break of this range instigating a larger move for USD/JPY.

As it moves toward the top end of the range, bullish momentum appears be re-accelerating with the price now above all short, medium and long-term SMAs.

A bullish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be above the short term SMA, the latter to be above the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be above the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a positive gradient.

All gradients across the different time periods are positive and looking at the 10-, 55- and 200-day SMAs, the criteria for a TMA have been met.

Although, looking closely at the 21-day SMA, its gradient is only just positive, and it currently lies above the 10-day SMA. If the price continues to trade higher, the 10-day SMA could cross above the 21-day SMA to from a Golden Cross.

On the topside, the recent highs of 131.26 and 131.35 could offer an area of resistance. A break above those 20-year peaks may see a possible test of the resistance zone at the January and February 2002 highs of 135.01 – 135.16.

A move below 126.36 may see a test of support at the break points of 125.28 and 125.11 ahead of the March low of 121.32.

USDJPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

