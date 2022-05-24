News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Volatility Ahead: Key Data, Ukraine War, Biden Quad Summit
2022-05-24 06:30:00
US Dollar Extends Reversal Despite Fed Outlook, S&P 500 Rebounds in Thin Liquidity
2022-05-24 03:30:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-24 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Resilient Despite Reversal Signal as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2022-05-24 03:30:00
S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq 100 Rebound, but Outlook Remains Precarious, US PMIs Eyed
2022-05-23 20:45:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields, Weaker USD and Safe Haven Appeal Drive XAU/USD Higher
2022-05-24 08:00:00
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Price Rebound at Make-or-Break Hurdle
2022-05-23 18:30:00
Shocking UK PMI Sends the Pound Spiraling: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD
2022-05-24 09:42:00
Strategy Webinar: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500 & Gold Technicals
2022-05-23 15:30:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-05-24 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Range Break Against US Dollar Could Echo for AUD. Where to for JPY?
2022-05-24 02:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Big Long-term Support Anticipated to Break

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Big Long-term Support Anticipated to Break

Paul Robinson, Strategist

BTC/USD Technical Outlook:

  • Trading around big support under 30k
  • The longer it trades here the more bearish it looks

On May 12 BTC/USD sank through a big macro level of support and reversed powerfully for the day to close back above it. This was initially viewed as a positive, at least in the near-term. However, if BTC continues to tread water around 28600 the more likely it is to break.

Whenever you see price sit at a level after a large move, whether it be on the downside or topside, the more likely it is that the level is about to break and a continuation of the trend develop.

Given the significance of the support level at hand, a level that runs back to the beginning of 2021, and given the powerful reversal that came on the break earlier in the month, a breakdown here is seen as likely to send BTC/USD much lower.

Overall, the outlook for BTC/USD has been a bearish one, and with risk assets in general rolling downhill, it appears likely we see cryptos continue to get pummeled. At some point the hard selling is anticipated to turn into a drift lower as residual selling and a lack of buying interest see prices deflate at a persistent rate. But the latter behavior isn’t expected until more pain is experienced.

A break below 28600 will have the cycle low at 25401 in focus. A breakdown beneath that point is seen as having the 2017 high in play at 19666. This would be another significant point to watch BTC try and hold. It may hold initially, but more downside from there is anticipated as the selling turns from aggressive to a long slow drift.

For now, while the outlook is bearish we must respect support as support until broken. If we see BTC/USD pop hard from here that won’t get it out of the woods, but does save it for the time-being. Turning things around is going to require a significant shift in sentiment that doesn’t appear to be anywhere on the horizon.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

