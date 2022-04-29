Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Lower To Sub-30k Looks Next

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Hot Core Inflation Emboldens ECB Rate Hike Plan
2022-04-29 09:34:00
EUR/USD Volatility to Swell? Ukraine War, GDP and CPI Data Ahead
2022-04-29 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast Q2 2022: Robust Demand Still Met with Limited Supply
2022-04-28 22:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Going Nowhere Fast - What's Next?
2022-04-28 18:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Robinhood Shares Drop on Earnings Report as Meme Traders Disappear
2022-04-28 21:30:00
Apple Earnings Q2: AAPL Stock Price Rises on Buyback, Dividend Boost
2022-04-28 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest – Struggling With Resistance as US Inflation Data Looms
2022-04-29 11:30:00
Gold Prices Rise, but is There Enough Momentum for XAU/USD to Follow Through?
2022-04-29 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Slips, GBP/USD Rallies as the US Dollar Takes a Dip
2022-04-29 08:05:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-04-28 14:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Slips, GBP/USD Rallies as the US Dollar Takes a Dip
2022-04-29 08:05:00
Dollar Roars Higher as Market Fumbles Earnings Data and Focuses on FOMC Decision
2022-04-29 03:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Lower To Sub-30k Looks Next

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Lower To Sub-30k Looks Next

Paul Robinson, Strategist

BTC/USD Technical Outlook:

  • Price action suggests we will see lower levels soon
  • Big support lies down below under 30k

BTC/USD has lost a lot of its excitement in the past year, and that looks likely to continue as price action suggests we will see lower levels yet. Since the January low we have seen BTC try to put together a meaningful rally, but continually fail.

This price behavior is carving out a bear-flag, which implies another leg lower could be near. However, before trading offer further it is possible we see another swing higher as price sits on the lower parallel of the pattern.

If 37701 continues to hold then we must respect support, and would-be longs may look to this as a line-in-the sand for stop placement. On the flip-side, for those looking to sell they may want to use this as a reference point. Selling support or buying resistance is typically not a good approach, so waiting for the break is generally the most prudent approach.

In the event the bear-flag triggers, with a break below 37701 as confirmation (on a daily closing basis), then look for a run at major long-term support at 28600. There are several turning points near this point which fortify the zone from just above 30k to the 2021 low.

Trade to that point will be considered a major test of the long-term trend given it runs back to early 2021, furthermore a breaking of support would undermine the long-term tilt of the chart. A lower-low could prove to lead to much lower levels, next up I would be looking for the 2017 high at 19666 as the next stopping point.

Advertisement

BTC/USD Daily Chart

btc/usd daily chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
Psychological Levels & Round Numbers in Forex Trading
2022-04-26 09:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD and EUR/NOK on Diverging Paths
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD and EUR/NOK on Diverging Paths
2022-04-26 02:00:00
Using Price Action As Your First Indicator in Technical Analysis
Using Price Action As Your First Indicator in Technical Analysis
2022-04-25 17:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Reach Historical Levels
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Reach Historical Levels
2022-04-21 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin