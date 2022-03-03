News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Breakouts and Reversals.
2022-03-03 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-02 19:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technical Resistance Reached – What’s Next?
2022-03-02 19:00:00
Crude Oil Jumps 7% as OPEC+ Talks Continue, Crisis in Ukraine Intensifies
2022-03-02 09:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Soars as Wall Street Takes Solace in Powell’s Remarks. Now What?
2022-03-02 22:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders Boost Long Bets Despite Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-02 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Sell Signal Emerges Ahead of US NFP Report
2022-03-03 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-02 19:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-02 19:35:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-03-02 18:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Breakouts and Reversals.
2022-03-03 03:00:00
USD/JPY on Cusp of 2022 Opening Range Breakout Ahead of NFP Report
2022-03-02 20:30:00
More View more
Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Breakouts and Reversals.

Euro Technical Analysis - EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Breakouts and Reversals.

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Euro, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY - Talking points

  • EUR/USD is making new lows, but it might be stretching too far, too fast
  • EUR/JPYis bouncing along the base of the range but is yet to break below prior lows
  • Bearish momentum is unfolding, but are there reversals coming for the Euro?

EUR/USD TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

EUR/USD has some conflicting technical indicators. The next few days may reveal an outcome for directional price action.

Volatility has increased as illustrated by the widening of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) basedBollinger Bands.

The price is currently below the lower band, but a close back inside the band could signal a reversal.

Another potential reversal signal for bulls is through a Spinning Top Candlestick pattern that emerged on yesterday’s close.

Conversely, a series of closes outside the lower Bollinger Band might signal the beginning of a bearish trend.

Looking at the 21 and 55-day SMAs, there could be a Death Cross about to emerge that may signal bearish momentum is evolving should the 21-day SMA cross below the 55-day SMA.

A bearish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be below the short term SMA, the latter to be below the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be below the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a negative gradient.

Looking at the 10, 55 and 100-day SMAs, the criteria for a TMA has been met.

The price action over the next few sessions could be crucial medium term direction.

Support may lie at the previous lows of 1.11065 and 1.10898.

On the topside, resistance could be offered at the recent high and pivot point of 1.12743 and 1.12803 respectively.

EURUSD CHART

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/JPY has been caught in the broad range of 127.180 – 133.481 since June last year.

Two recent attempts to break the lower end of that range have so far been rejected.

Those attempts broke below the lower band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) basedBollinger Bands. Yesterday’s close was back inside the band and could signal a reversal.

The 10-day SMA has recently been pivotal for EUR/JPY and should the price cross back above it, it may confirm that the base of the wide range remains in place.

It should be noted though that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Support might lie at the historical lows of 127.519 and 127.180, while nearby resistance could be at the 10-day SMA and the recent peak of 130.265.

EURJPY CHART

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
2022-03-02 10:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders Boost Long Bets Despite Ukraine Tensions
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders Boost Long Bets Despite Ukraine Tensions
2022-03-02 04:00:00
How to Trade the Doji Candlestick Pattern
How to Trade the Doji Candlestick Pattern
2022-03-01 11:00:00
Trading the Falling Wedge Pattern
Trading the Falling Wedge Pattern
2022-03-01 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Mixed
USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bullish