Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook: Correction May Be Over

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Analysis: EURUSD Levels to Watch Ahead of US Inflation Data
2022-01-12 12:30:00
EUR Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: The Path of Least Resistance is Lower
2022-01-12 09:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sinks as Powell Talks Tough on Inflation Ahead of CPI Data. Can USD Hold On?
2022-01-12 06:00:00
Crude Oil Surges Past $80 Per Barrel as USD/CAD Plummets. EIA Data on Tap
2022-01-12 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Reversal Off Support Bullish
2022-01-11 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Play- Bulls to Challenge 1830
2022-01-12 16:00:00
Gold Prices Coil Up For Breakout. Will US Inflation Data Be The Trigger?
2022-01-12 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Conviction Better Signaled by EURUSD Windup Than GBPUSD and USDCAD Breaks
2022-01-12 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-11 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY, Fed, Labor Market Eyed
2022-01-12 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-11 20:30:00
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook: Correction May Be Over

Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Outlook: Correction May Be Over

Paul Robinson, Strategist
Advertisement

The decline in Bitcoin (BTC) over the past couple of months may be over as big support is holding so far. It's not out of the woods yet, but giving support and trend the benefit of the doubt the outlook could turn decisively bullish soon.

Big support around 40k held, which arrives via both horizontal levels and a trend-line. The recent flush and reversal below the December 4 flash-crash low was a bullish event that we were looking for as it was approached.

There is still some work to be done, but as long as a close below 39558 doesn’t develop then the outlook is at worst neutral, but likely bullish.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Short Bets Rise. Will Gains Follow?
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP Short Bets Rise. Will Gains Follow?
2022-01-12 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Downtrend Paused. Will Reversal Follow?
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Downtrend Paused. Will Reversal Follow?
2022-01-11 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Where Next After Multi-Year Peaks?
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY. Where Next After Multi-Year Peaks?
2022-01-11 02:00:00
What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
What is the Best Time Frame to Trade Forex?
2022-01-07 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin