Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-12-16 15:05:00
ECB Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged, EUR/USD Pop Begins to Fade
2021-12-16 13:03:00
Oil Prices Holds Above 200-Day SMA Amid Sharp Drop in US Inventories
2021-12-16 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Holding up Well Despite Demand Fears
2021-12-15 12:30:00
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Stocks, Gold, Bitcoin Tumble Ahead of Fed Meeting - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-14 18:00:00
Gold Prices Eye BoE, ECB After FOMC Sparks Hawkish Unwind
2021-12-16 03:30:00
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Euro, Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-12-16 15:05:00
Bank of England Increases UK Interest Rate, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-12-16 12:20:00
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-15 01:30:00
Bank of England hike rates by 15bps to 0.25%

How Bitcoin Price Action May Unfold in the Days, Weeks Ahead

Paul Robinson, Strategist
BTC/USD Technical Outlook

  • BTC/USD in retest mode of the earlier month puke
  • A test of big support could be ideal for setting up the upside

BTC/USD puked earlier in the month on a Saturday, and following that it has been in a bit of a meander. What could actually be bullish for Bitcoin, is if it were to actually test the December 4 low or worse, where it could hit significant support around the 40k mark. In the very near-term there is a channel on the 4-hr chart to keep an eye on as a guide to how the retest scenario plays out…

BTC/USD Daily Chart

btc/usd daily chart

BTC/USD 4-hr Chart

btc/usd 4-hr chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

