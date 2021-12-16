How Bitcoin Price Action May Unfold in the Days, Weeks Ahead

Advertisement

BTC/USD Technical Outlook

BTC/ USD in retest mode of the earlier month puke

A test of big support could be ideal for setting up the upside

BTC/USD puked earlier in the month on a Saturday, and following that it has been in a bit of a meander. What could actually be bullish for Bitcoin, is if it were to actually test the December 4 low or worse, where it could hit significant support around the 40k mark. In the very near-term there is a channel on the 4-hr chart to keep an eye on as a guide to how the retest scenario plays out…

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD 4-hr Chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX