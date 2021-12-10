News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-12-09 19:30:00
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?
2021-12-10 04:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Slipping Below Support Ahead of US Inflation Data - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-12-09 23:25:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Ready for a Breakout on CPI and China’s Troubles Bubbling to the Surface
2021-12-10 03:00:00
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Ready for a Breakout on CPI and China’s Troubles Bubbling to the Surface
2021-12-10 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
More View more
Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?

Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, CPI, US Dollar, Fed, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices marked time as traders await US CPI report
  • Elevated inflation may boost hawkish Fed policy estimates
  • That may send XAU/USD towards lows from September

Gold prices marked time on Thursday as the yellow metal was influenced by diverging fundamental forces. The anti-fiat yellow metal tends to be quite sensitive to movements in the US Dollar and Treasury yields. When the latter two are moving in the same direction, that is when gold can have relatively stronger trends. In this case, the US Dollar gained as bond yields weakened.

This divergence left the metal in a consolidative state as traders await Friday’s US CPI report. Headline inflation is expected to clock in at 6.8% y/y in November from 6.2% prior. This would be the fastest pace in almost 40 years. The core rate, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is anticipated to cross the wires at 4.9% y/y. The latter is already running around 30-year highs.

With inflation far above the Federal Reserve’s target of averaging 2% in the long run, another strong reading could further boost hawkish monetary policy expectations. The central bank may even speed up the pace of tapering asset purchases at this month’s interest rate decision. As such, this is leaving gold vulnerable to a combination of rising front-end Treasury yields and a stronger US Dollar.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for more key events!

Gold Technical Analysis

On the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD has broken under a near-term rising trendline from the beginning of this month. This leaves gold facing the 1771 inflection point, with the key 1757 – 1763 support zone immediately below. A drop under the latter may open the door to extending losses towards the September low. Otherwise, immediate resistance seems to be at 1793.

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?

Chart Created Using TradingView

Gold Sentiment Analysis - Bearish

According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), about 83% of retail traders are net-long gold. IGCS tends to be a contrarian indicator. Since most traders are biased to the upside, this suggests prices may fall. Moreover, upside exposure increased by 0.75% and 1.30% over a daily and weekly basis respectively. The combination of overall positioning and recent shifts are offering a bearish contrarian trading bias.

Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?

*IGCS chart used from December 9th report

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-12-08 11:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
2021-12-08 06:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Will Gains Continue? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Forecast: Will Gains Continue? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-12-07 06:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekend Meltdown and What It Could Mean Next
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekend Meltdown and What It Could Mean Next
2021-12-06 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish