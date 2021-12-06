News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Bitcoin (BTC) Weekend Meltdown and What It Could Mean Next

Paul Robinson, Strategist
Advertisement

BTC/USD Technical Outlook

  • BTC/USD puked on Saturday
  • Support levels not far below

BTC/USD got ripped hard on Saturday, selling off the most in a single day in quite some time. The move had a capitulation like feel to it that could mean the majority of the decline is over, but it doesn’t necessarily mean BTC is in the clear yet for a new leg higher. In the video I discussed a couple of scenarios that traders can consider that could shape their trading bias. One involves negating the down-move and advancing a bullish bias sooner rather than later, while another entails testing support some more. The only scenario where the BTC outlook significantly changes for the worse is if support in the 41/38k area breaks.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

btc/usd daily chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

