News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-02 19:03:00
EUR/USD Contained Ahead of NFP but Remains Sensitive to ‘Hawkish/Dovish’ Narrative Swings
2021-12-02 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook
2021-12-03 14:00:00
Crude Oil Overview: OPEC+ Agrees on Output Increase, Oil’s Sharp sell-off Analyzed
2021-12-03 10:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-12-03 06:00:00
Dow Attempts Recovery, Nasdaq 100 Still in Reversal Pattern with NFPs and Seasonality at Play
2021-12-03 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook
2021-12-03 14:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vulnerable Ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls, Watch Earnings
2021-12-03 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-02 19:03:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD in The Grip of Lower Highs and Lower Lows
2021-12-01 12:06:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Attempts to Defend November Low Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-12-02 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Caught Out on Fed Hawkishness and Omicron. Will USD/JPY Break?
2021-12-02 06:00:00
More View more
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook

S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook

Paul Robinson, Strategist

In today’s video, I discussed a number of charts of major macro markets and their outlook. To begin with, the S&P 500 has been volatile and trading around a key level of support via the former record high set in early September. There is a trend-line from October 2020 to keep an eye on. Yesterday could have marked a low, but it may be premature to get too bullish as the downside may still present trouble for longs. We’ll touch base on this one soon as price action unfolds.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

spx daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Just yesterday I was discussing oil and the outlook was that we would head lower before higher. The key to this outlook, though, hinged on price action around support. Seeing some type of reversal or Monday gap lower get filled was the preferred signal that oil is ready to turn higher. We saw just that in yesterday’s trade, a strong reversal to the upside that now has oil looking at least neutral, and likely bullish. Keep an eye on the 200-day moving average just ahead at 69.90.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

crude oil daily chart

Crude Oil Chart by TradingView

Gold has been relatively directionless the past few months, and it is unclear when that will end. It is currently sitting on ‘hidden’ support around the 1765 level, an area that has been in play on numerous occasions since May 2020. Price action isn’t particularly appealing at this juncture for it too hold, which may take gold down to a trend-line dating to the March 2020 low.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

Gold Daily Chart

gold daily chart

Gold Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Apple Stage Recovery After Powell, Omicron Fears
S&P 500, Apple Stage Recovery After Powell, Omicron Fears
2021-12-02 17:34:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Positioning Signals in Focus
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Positioning Signals in Focus
2021-12-01 05:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook for this Week
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook for this Week
2021-11-30 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Yen Weakness Resume?
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Will Yen Weakness Resume?
2021-11-30 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Gold
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude