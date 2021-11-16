News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-16 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerates in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-11-16 15:38:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar: Macro Charts and Techs
2021-11-16 16:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Range Trading Persists, Double Top Possible
2021-11-15 19:40:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average Steadies on Biden–Xi Non-Event. Will US Stocks Make a New High?
2021-11-16 07:30:00
EURUSD Tumble Will Struggle for Momentum Without Dollar Leading, Earnings Will Spur Inflation
2021-11-16 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar: Macro Charts and Techs
2021-11-16 16:30:00
Market Sentiment Strong, Stocks Higher, Yet USD Firmer Too | Webinar
2021-11-16 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-11-16 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD. Trend to Resume or Reversal For Sterling?
2021-11-16 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-16 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Breakout Potential, Inflation in Focus
2021-11-16 13:14:00
More View more
S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar: Macro Charts and Techs

S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar: Macro Charts and Techs

Paul Robinson, Strategist

In today’s video, I discussed a number of charts of major macro markets and their outlook. I started with the biggest risk barometer, the S&P 500. Stocks could use a period of consolidation to build a base for what would then likely be a more sustainable leg higher versus if it just keeps floating higher. A pullback to the prior high could unfold, which could be a nice test of trend support at 4545. Overall, the outlook remains neutral to bullish. European indices remain quite strong while the Nikkei is a laggard that may want to be avoided for now from the long-side, and could even be a go-to target for would-be shorts should global markets start to weaken.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 daily chart

S&P 500 Chart by TradingView

Moving on to the dollar, the DXY is making good on a recent breakout and now in a test with a minor level of resistance from last summer. It could use a little pullback or consolidation here before trading higher, but the bias remains constructive.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

us dollar index daily chart

DXY Chart by TradingView

Gold is in open space right now, with 1916 up as the next level of significant resistance. Silver is caught between a rock and a hard place as it trades between the neckline of a confirmed inverse head-and-shoulders pattern and the 200-day moving average. The long-term MA will need to break for the bullish pattern to keep up its end.

Silver Daily Chart

silver daily chart

Silver Chart by TradingView

Oil is neither here nor there and may be undergoing a constructive period of consolidation that later leads to higher levels. Overall, the outlook is neutral at the moment but still bullish long-term. Copper is also neither here nor there at the moment with the 200-day moving average acting as support for now. The 10-year isn’t doing anything particularly appealing, so stepping aside on this one.

Cryptos are breaking down but that may only be temporary. Watch for signs that it is a transient move. A forceful reversal of today’s drop would be such a sign that the short-term correction is over and higher levels await.

For the full details, please check out the video above…

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Pulls Back from 69k ATH, Ethereum Spoils Bullish Channel
Bitcoin Pulls Back from 69k ATH, Ethereum Spoils Bullish Channel
2021-11-16 16:38:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD. Trend to Resume or Reversal For Sterling?
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD. Trend to Resume or Reversal For Sterling?
2021-11-16 03:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-11-15 19:00:00
BTC/USD & ETH/USD Maintaining Healthy Technical Structures
BTC/USD & ETH/USD Maintaining Healthy Technical Structures
2021-11-15 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Silver
Mixed
Gold
Bearish