BTC/USD & ETH/USD Technical Outlook

BTC/ USD hanging onto support

ETH /USD trading steady in channel

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Maintaining Healthy Technical Structures

BTC/USD is holding onto support during the current pullback. As long as it holds onto last week’s low at 62294, then the outlook remains constructive.

ETH/USD is trading in a nice, neat channel structure that makes its outlook a bit more attractive. Stay within the channel and the upside remains firmly intact. Break down out of the channel and the outlook won’t turn decisively bearish, but will warrant some caution.

For the full details, watch the video above…

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

