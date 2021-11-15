BTC/USD & ETH/USD Maintaining Healthy Technical Structures
BTC/USD & ETH/USD Technical Outlook
BTC/USD is holding onto support during the current pullback. As long as it holds onto last week’s low at 62294, then the outlook remains constructive.
ETH/USD is trading in a nice, neat channel structure that makes its outlook a bit more attractive. Stay within the channel and the upside remains firmly intact. Break down out of the channel and the outlook won’t turn decisively bearish, but will warrant some caution.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
ETH/USD Daily Chart
