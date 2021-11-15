BTC/USD & ETH/USD Maintaining Healthy Technical Structures

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Risks Remain Lower for EUR/USD, Covid Surge Adds to Weakness
2021-11-15 09:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Volatility Ahead of US-Iran Nuclear Deal Talks
2021-11-15 06:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: WTI at Risk as Biden Weighs SPR Release to Tame Prices
2021-11-13 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-15 14:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead: Inflation Hedges?
2021-11-14 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Stages Eight Day Rally as RSI Climbs Into Overbought Zone
2021-11-15 15:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields to Determine Next Move
2021-11-14 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, CPI Data
2021-11-14 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD Setups
2021-11-13 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DXY Dollar Index Slips on Treasury Yield Dip and Mixed Data in Asia. Can USD Get a Grip?
2021-11-15 07:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Can They Break Ranges?
2021-11-15 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.16% Silver: -1.18% Oil - US Crude: -1.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RjsBy2H3JL
  • The correlation between $TSLA and the Nasdaq 100 has sharply inverted over the past week (5-day), but the longer term relationship (60-day) is still fairly robust. Which market will correct to follow the other? https://t.co/4LFrPrE6LK
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX, briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/bZEFtp8kFe https://t.co/kknkVfIxw7
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.01%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 83.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hnNRzA4xwZ
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.21% Silver: -1.19% Oil - US Crude: -1.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/n75RhFY0L9
  • Says gilt purchase operation cancelled due to operational issue with BTender system, adds that operation will be rescheduled
  • Bank of England cancels gilt purchase operation $GBP
  • - Anecdotes suggests transition out of furlough scheme has not raised unemployment - But there is little evidence as of yet - I think the situation is looking considerably tighter in the labour market
  • - Labour market looks tight - Real puzzle we have is what happens at the end of the furlough scheme
  • We're on now -- talking about inflation, gold, #Bitcoin, and if Fed hike odds will continue to climb over the coming days. Plus, time to buy the dip in stocks? Join now! https://t.co/VG5ksu9Jm3
BTC/USD & ETH/USD Maintaining Healthy Technical Structures

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Maintaining Healthy Technical Structures

Paul Robinson, Strategist

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Technical Outlook

  • BTC/USD hanging onto support
  • ETH/USD trading steady in channel
Advertisement

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Maintaining Healthy Technical Structures

BTC/USD is holding onto support during the current pullback. As long as it holds onto last week’s low at 62294, then the outlook remains constructive.

ETH/USD is trading in a nice, neat channel structure that makes its outlook a bit more attractive. Stay within the channel and the upside remains firmly intact. Break down out of the channel and the outlook won’t turn decisively bearish, but will warrant some caution.

For the full details, watch the video above…

BTC/USD Daily Chart

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Weakness Spelling Trouble? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Forecast: Weakness Spelling Trouble? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-11-15 04:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Can They Break Ranges?
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Can They Break Ranges?
2021-11-15 03:00:00
What the MACD Indicator is and How it Works
What the MACD Indicator is and How it Works
2021-11-11 18:15:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY. What Happened to Momentum?
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY. What Happened to Momentum?
2021-11-11 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum