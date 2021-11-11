Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY. What Happened to Momentum?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breakout On Biggest Rally in 5 Months and Risk Assets Slide as US Inflation Bites
2021-11-11 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Breakout, USD/JPY Reversal in Play
2021-11-10 20:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-10 21:30:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-10 21:30:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-11-10 20:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Rise Further on Rising Inflation, Breakeven Rates
2021-11-11 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: Gold, DXY & USD/CAD Levels
2021-11-10 19:22:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breakout On Biggest Rally in 5 Months and Risk Assets Slide as US Inflation Bites
2021-11-11 02:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Breakout, USD/JPY Reversal in Play
2021-11-10 20:03:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Breakout, USD/JPY Reversal in Play
2021-11-10 20:03:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-10 19:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.42% Oil - US Crude: 0.28% Gold: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Hwywlq3iOs
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/R7WH7uOMvr
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.84%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MNtnON5xCc
  • The British Pound weakened against both the US Dollar and the Euro in the last week but has failed to break new ground in both pairs. Will Sterling continue to slide? Find out from @DanMcCarthyFX here: https://t.co/LFGNDPzpK3 https://t.co/LYSXKFXddx
  • Gold prices have a key level of resistance in focus following last week's move higher. Fed rate hike bets are in the scope as US CPI data approaches. A hot inflation print may weigh on XAU prices. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/fgs85LK85E https://t.co/Dz6ZcwCWlH
  • My pleasure to have been on @ausbiztv again with hosts @KaraOrdway and @AusAndrewG for a Macro chat on US #CPI and #inflation today, also talking about #USD Full video here - https://t.co/7NOxbd3Kzg https://t.co/j1k3wsyMoV
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Forecast: $AUDUSD in Trouble After Jobs Report Posts Big Miss Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/11/11/Australian-Dollar-Forecast-AUDUSD-in-Trouble-After-Jobs-Report-Posts-Big-Miss.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.c…
  • $AUDUSD dipping on softer-than-expected Australian #jobs data #AUD Australia lost almost 50k positions vs +50k anticipated Unemployment rate shot higher to 5.2% from 4.6% (vs 4.8% seen) Most losses were full-time positions as labor participation fell https://t.co/jxdxAsviZ9 https://t.co/VYrx6skltb
  • 🇦🇺 Full Time Employment Chg (OCT) Actual: -40.4K Previous: 26.7K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-11
  • 🇦🇺 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 5.2% Expected: 4.8% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-11
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY. What Happened to Momentum?

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY. What Happened to Momentum?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY - Talking Points

  • EUR/JPY has retreated from threatening to make a new high
  • CAD/JPY momentum signals are mixed between durations
  • Is Japanese Yen caught at the crossroads against EUR and CAD?

EUR/JPY – Technical Analysis

There appear to mixed signals for EUR/JPY for now. It failed on a run up to take out the June high of 134.124 and pulled back below the break-out pivot point of 130.744.

A Double Bottom was made through September and October at 127.934 and we are near the middle of the broad trading range of 127.934 and 134.124.

Conflicting messages are coming from the simple moving averages (SMA) that have varying gradients across different time horizons. The 34, 55 and 260-day SMAs have a positive gradient while the 10, 21 and 100-day SMAs have a negative slope.

Resistance could be offered at a pivot point at 131.479 or the previous highs of 132.563, 132.919, 133.481 and 134.124.

On the downside, support might be provided at the pivot point of 130.474 or at prior lows of 128.336 and 127.934.

EUR/JPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

CAD/JPY – Technical Analysis

CAD/JPY made a 6-year high last month at 93.021 and this might be a resistance level. Since making that peak, CAD/JPY has drifted lower, moving below the 10-day simple moving average (SMA).

Looking at the 10, 21, 34, 55 100 and 260-day SMAs, it is short-term momentum that appears to have stalled, with the price and the 10-day SMA currently under the 21-day SMA. The medium and long-term SMAs, represented by the 34, 55, 100 and 260-day SMAs, are all below the price and the short-term SMAs. This could suggest that underlying medium and long-term momentum might be bullish.

Should the price and 10-day SMA go above the 21-day SMA in the near term, potential bullish momentum may evolve further.

The recent move lower traded outside the lower band of the 21-day SMA based Bollinger Band but did not have a close outside the band.

That low of 90.424 was just below the 34-day SMA and just above the pivot point of 90.407. Support could be provided at 90.407 - 90.424 and at another pivot point at 88.463.

The width of the bands also narrowed of late, which represents a lower volatility reading for the cross. This might suggest a consolidation phase for CAD/JPY.

CAD/JPY CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Positioning Offers Preliminary Reversal Warning
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Positioning Offers Preliminary Reversal Warning
2021-11-10 04:00:00
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
2021-11-09 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Are They Establishing Ranges?
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Are They Establishing Ranges?
2021-11-09 02:00:00
What the MACD Indicator is and How it Works
What the MACD Indicator is and How it Works
2021-11-08 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish
CAD/JPY