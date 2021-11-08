British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Extends Rally to Incredible 10th Day While Dollar Stalls, What Directs Markets This Week?
2021-11-08 01:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-07 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-07 20:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Bull Flag Suggests Elevated Prices Likely to Remain
2021-11-06 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-07 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-11-06 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-07 14:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Turns to US Inflation and Fed Chair Jerome Powell
2021-11-06 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-11-08 03:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Treasury Yields, Australian Jobs Report, UK GDP
2021-11-07 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Extends Rally to Incredible 10th Day While Dollar Stalls, What Directs Markets This Week?
2021-11-08 01:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-07 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.10% Silver: 0.29% Gold: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bjYVMTOwiN
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jmcV1RUmjv
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.72%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 84.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8Be2M4s8ak
  • Join @IlyaSpivak at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for his cross-market weekly outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/MKGHc9ae64 https://t.co/cOLZIGyepl
  • Rollover is the interest paid or earned for holding a currency spot position overnight. Learn how to earn rollover interests on your open positions here: https://t.co/SRsG8CxjEn https://t.co/AmsrXk65HF
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX, briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/bZEFtp8kFe https://t.co/lEMY8mIJMc
  • #NFP https://t.co/A4ift2i3gR
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/DUId0HKNN4
  • *Reminder- I'll be off tomorrow- Weekly Strategy Webinar returns Monday November 15th! - https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Central banks often deem it necessary to intervene in the foreign exchange market to protect the value of their national currency. Learn how central bank intervention can impact your trading here: https://t.co/8G8mUX4so6 https://t.co/51uW3dkfZp
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP

British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP - Talking Points

  • GBP/USD bounced back from attempting to make a new low for the year
  • EUR/GBP ran out steam on the move up as momentum is now mixed
  • Will Sterling continue to be undermined and make fresh lows?

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD moved aggressively lower last week, breaking below previous lows of 1.3569 and 1.3544. These levels may offer pivot point resistance.

The move also went below the lower band of the 21-day simple moving average (SMA) based Bollinger Band. A close back inside the lower band could suggest that bearishness is pausing.

The low of 1.3425 last week did not breach the low for the year at 1.3412. It might provide support if tested again.

In making that low, the price has remained below all short, medium and long term SMAs. A bearish triple moving average (TMA) formation requires the price to be below the short term SMA, the latter to be below the medium term SMA and the medium term SMA to be below the long term SMA. All SMAs also need to have a negative gradient.

GBP/USD is below the 10-day SMA, which is below the 55-day SMA, which is below the 100-day SMA. All SMAs have a negative gradient. This might suggest bearish momentum could still evolve. A move back above the 10-day SMA would negate the TMA formation.

Further potential resistance may be at the pivot point at 1.3710 and the previous highs of 1.3835, 1.3913 and 1.3982.

GBP/USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

EUR/GBP TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/GBP appreciated sharply last week and broke above a previous high at 0.85184 that could now be a pivot point support level. Near there is the 55-day SMA that might provide support, currently at 0.85265.

Below that, there is possible support at the previous lows of 0.84630 and 0.84029.

The move up failed to hold above the 200-day SMA, and it may continue to offer resistance. It is currently at 0.85830. Above that, there are a series of previous highs that are potential resistance levels at 0.86583, 0.86697 and 0.86716.

EUR/GBP currently sits above the 10-day and 55-day SMAs but below the 200-day SMA. This might indicate that short and medium term momentum could be bullish but that longer term momentum is not.

EUR/GBP CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
2021-11-05 08:00:00
Ethereum Starts to Pullback as Bitcoin Builds Support at a Big Spot
Ethereum Starts to Pullback as Bitcoin Builds Support at a Big Spot
2021-11-04 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-11-04 02:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/IDR Breakout Eyed. Will USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP Follow?
US Dollar Forecast: USD/IDR Breakout Eyed. Will USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP Follow?
2021-11-04 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Bullish