US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast – Limited Upside as US Treasury Yields Continue to Climb
2021-10-20 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Oil Technical Forecast: Oil Eight-Week Rally Vulnerable- WTI Levels
2021-10-20 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Intraday Record as Risk-on Mood Lifts All Boats Including Bitcoin
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Tesla Q3 Earnings Report: Revenue and EPS Beat, Stock Unfazed After Hours
2021-10-20 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: Volatility Trends & Options Outlook
2021-10-20 17:30:00
Gold Price Eyes 200-Day SMA Again During Fed Blackout Period
2021-10-20 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: At Significant Point of Interest on Chart
2021-10-20 14:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-20 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-20 17:00:00
Japanese Yen Jitters as US Treasury Yields Move Higher Amid Commodity Woes. More Yen Weakness Ahead?
2021-10-20 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices are under pressure after China growth slowed and New Zealand inflation surged, with investors pricing in more aggressive central bank policy outlooks, which is supporting bond yields.Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/9Jiy8IKqQv https://t.co/I5NqrHz6XF
  • (ASEAN Tech) US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP #USD $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDTHB $USDPHP #ASEAN https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/10/21/US-Dollar-at-Risk-After-Breakouts-Ebbing-Momentum-USDSGD-USDIDR-USDTHB-USDPHP.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/wgtZEeoP6p
  • Australia third-quarter business confidence falls to -1 from 18 - NAB
  • The New Zealand Dollar has had some strong momentum as it made a multi-year high against the Euro. Can the run continue to break new ground against USD and CAD?Get your market update from @DanMcCarthyFX here:https://t.co/n8sbIFfW0U https://t.co/rSaZyugN0M
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (16/OCT) Actual: ¥1221.3B Previous: ¥140.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-20
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (16/OCT) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-20
  • The S&P 500 and Dow Jones may rise as retail investors shift back to selling the Wall Street major benchmark stock indices. Record highs and resistance levels are fast approaching. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/5Onr1yXSBz https://t.co/BgMtpGfBjW
  • The oil-CAD relationship has been on display over the past month as both markets have been bursting with strength. Get your $USDCAD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/nvbZVwg8NQ https://t.co/aVrf5Gws1Q
  • After making a fresh all-time high, Bitcoin has retreated slightly. Now trading back below $66,000 #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/h7MRbR13Ju
  • NZD/USD takes out the September high (0.7170) as it extends the advance following the kneejerk reaction to the US consumer Price Index (CPI). Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/QtOtKrJ7X2 https://t.co/0ZP406evUS
US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar now on the defensive against most ASEAN currencies
  • USD/SGD ends key uptrends, USD/THB upside momentum fading
  • USD/PHP consolidating, USD/IDR turns focus to early 2021 lows

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar continued losing ground to the Singapore Dollar since late September. Recently, USD/SGD broke under rising support from June, ending the uptrend since then. Now, the downtrend since July is in focus. Confirmation of the breakout is lacking. The pair is facing key support levels below, starting with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

This also includes the 1.3381 – 1.3404 support zone, made up of September lows. As such, the pair could be heading for a consolidative state. Breaking under support exposes the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 1.3298. Rising back above the 1.3474 – 1.3502 inflection zone could open the door to reversing broadly higher.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar continues to lose ground against the Indonesian Rupiah, with USD/IDR having confirmed a breakout under the key 14190 – 14223 support zone. Prices recently took out the 100% Fibonacci extension at 14105, exposing lows from earlier this year. The latter make for a fairly wide range of potential support, somewhere between 13870 and 14012.

As such, while the near-term technical bias seems favored to the downside, the broader outlook remains fairly neutral. USD/IDR remains unchanged since where it was in November 2020, almost one year ago. A bearish crossover between the 20- and 50-day SMAs may act as key resistance in the event of a turn higher.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The US Dollar has been consolidating against the Thai Baht around its highest price since peaks from 2018. USD/THB’s aggressive uptrend since February still remains in play, but the pace and momentum has been notably fading. The most recent leg lower was accompanied with negative RSI divergence after prices stalled at 34.00.

Still, a bullish crossover remains between the 20- and 50-day SMAs, keeping the technical outlook biased higher. Keep a close eye on the latter line. A breakout under it could hint a extending losses, placing the focus on a potential rising trendline from earlier this year. Otherwise, uptrend resumption exposes the July 2017 high at 34.149 for potential resistance.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar continues to consolidate against the Philippine Peso, albeit with a cautious upside bias since June. USD/PHP has been idling under the 51.32 – 51.09 resistance zone since the middle of September, but the pair has been broadly ranging since July with key support between 49.54 and 49.67. The slopes of the 50- and 100-day SMAs remain positive, hinting at an upward bias.

Still, until a breakout above or below the wide 51.32 – 49.54 zone is achieved, USD/PHP could remain in a consolidative state. Immediate support appears to be the 23.6% Fibonacci extension at 50.37. Breaking under exposes September lows. A breakout above the September high could open the door to testing the 61.8% extension at 51.73.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar at Risk After Breakouts, Ebbing Momentum. USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/THB, USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD – Where to for Kiwi?
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD – Where to for Kiwi?
2021-10-20 02:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street Indices May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street Indices May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2021-10-20 01:00:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-10-19 21:30:00
What the MACD Indicator is and How it Works
What the MACD Indicator is and How it Works
2021-10-19 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR