New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD – Where to for Kiwi?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-19 20:02:00
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Data in Focus After API Stockpiles Build
2021-10-20 03:00:00
Oil, Copper Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil Tests 2014 Levels as the Energy Crisis Intensifies
2021-10-19 17:32:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street Indices May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2021-10-20 01:00:00
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Coil Continues After 1800 Res Rejection
2021-10-19 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-10-19 20:02:00
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Have Fed Hike Odds Gone Too Far? – The Macro Setup
2021-10-19 17:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35.
2021-10-19 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Vietnam PM sees 2022 GDP growth rate of 6-6.5% - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.03% Silver: 0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BNiQe3sNEY
  • Stock markets may be vulnerable to political volatility as China flexes its military might against Taiwan ahead of the Biden-Xi summit. Will reconciliation yield to rockets? Find out from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/YscFLDpan6 https://t.co/wFQBBcSIvt
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kv22JIUWs5
  • Stonks! https://t.co/AIrgo9cx88 https://t.co/TsmtUgwkPn
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.08%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6oP9pRyLW9
  • (Sentiment Weekly) S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street Indices May Rise as Retail Traders Sell #SP500 #DowJones https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/10/20/SP-500-Dow-Jones-Forecast-Wall-Street-Indices-May-Rise-as-Retail-Traders-Sell.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/nAsv5yKalT
  • 🇨🇳 House Price Index YoY (SEP) Actual: 3.8% Previous: 4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-20
  • 🇨🇳 FDI (YTD) YoY (SEPT) Actual: 19.6% Previous: 22.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-20
  • RT @axios: Sen. Joe Manchin is offering progressives a trade: He'll vote for their cherished social programs if they accept strict income…
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD – Where to for Kiwi?

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD – Where to for Kiwi?

Daniel McCarthy,

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, NZD/CAD - Talking Points

  • NZD/USD is pushing to make a new high but faces resistance
  • A volatility break-out has EUR/NZD testing new boundaries
  • NZD/CAD seem to have a thing for ranges. Will it continue?

NZD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Since making a low for the year in August at 0.68051, NZD/USD first broke up through the descending trend channel. Then established a range, and now could potentially be setting up an ascending trend channel.

The price stalled on Tuesday at a previous high at 0.71702 and this level may offer resistance. A move above this level would be a higher high that might establish an ascending trend line that could run parallel with the rising trend line from September on the chart below. The latter was established with a higher low of 0.68598 from the end of last month.

If NZD/USD does move lower, there is possible support at the pivot points of 0.70934, 0.69816 and potentially at the previous lows of 0.68598 and 0.68051.

NZD/USD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

EUR/NZD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Volatility has exploded in EUR/NZD and the New Zealand Dollar has made a 4 year high against the Euro.

The blowout in volatility is illustrated by the width in the Bollinger Bands based off the 21-day simple moving average (SMA). The price remains below the lower band of Bollinger Band and if it closes inside the lower band it might signal a pause in bearishness.

The chart shows the 10-day, 21-day, 55-day and 200-day SMAs. After this move lower, all these SMAs have a negative slope, which can indicate bearish momentum. Every other short, medium and long term SMA, from 5 to 260 days (not illustrated), has a negative slope.

The next level of support is potentially at the September 2017 low of 1.61486. On the topside, the pivot points from the March 2019 low of 1.6296 and February 2021 low of 1.63237 may offer resistance.

EUR/NZD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

NZD/CAD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

NZD/CAD has rallied to be near the middle of the recent range. It has just moved above the 55-day SMA which could indicate bullish momentum is evolving. The 200-day SMA is currently at 0.88723 and may offer resistance.

Further resistance might be at a pivot point of 0.89038 and the previous high of 0.90416. On the downside, potential support may lie at the pivot points of 0.87938 and 0.87312 or at the previous lows of 0.86192 and 0.85999.

NZD/CAD CHART

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitte

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street Indices May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Wall Street Indices May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2021-10-20 01:00:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-10-19 21:30:00
What the MACD Indicator is and How it Works
What the MACD Indicator is and How it Works
2021-10-19 20:00:00
BTC/USD & ETH/USD Technical Outlook in the Near-term
BTC/USD & ETH/USD Technical Outlook in the Near-term
2021-10-19 14:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish
EUR/NZD
NZD/CAD