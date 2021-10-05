News & Analysis at your fingertips.

New Zealand Dollar Outlook Remains Tilted Lower: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF

New Zealand Dollar Outlook Remains Tilted Lower: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF - Technical Forecast

New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook

The New Zealand Dollar seems to be in the process of its next leg lower against the US Dollar within the boundaries of a Falling Wedge chart formation. In early September, NZD/USD tested the ceiling of the wedge but was unable to pierce the roof. That established a new lower swing high at 0.7170. Recently, prices appeared to bounce off the 0.6881 inflection point, but key resistance points may soon come into play.

Keep a close eye on the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), a bearish Death Cross may soon form. That would underpin the outlook to the downside. While the Falling Wedge is itself bullish, prices may continue to consolidate lower within the formation. Falling under the September low may open the door to revisiting the 0.6798 – 0.6756. There, NZD/USD may bounce off the floor of the wedge.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Outlook Remains Tilted Lower: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF

NZD/USD Chart Created in TradingView

The New Zealand Dollar continues to broadly consolidate against the Japanese Yen since late February. Albeit, price action since May has been tilted cautiously lower. A falling trendline range since then appears to be guiding the pair to the downside. Recently, prices have been ranging between the trendline and the 76.666 – 76.225 inflection zone. It seems that for the time being, the 200-day SMA is aiding to maintain the dominant upside bias.

Clearing under the inflection zone could open the door to retesting the August low at 74.567. Such an outcome would entail passing through the 75.640 inflection point. On the flip side, clearing the trendline may open the door to testing the August high at 78.661. Confirming a breakout above this price could then entail a rise towards the current 2021 high at 80.182.

NZD/JPY Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Outlook Remains Tilted Lower: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF

NZD/JPY Chart Created in TradingView

The New Zealand Dollar could be vulnerable to the Canadian Dollar in the near term. After NZD/CAD turned sharply lower following a test of the 0.9022 – 0.9082 resistance zone and potential falling trendline from February, a bearish Death Cross between the 20- and 50-day SMAs could emerge. That would underscore the immediate technical bias to the downside.

Still, the pair broadly continues to consolidate since the summer of 2020. The 0.8631 – 0.8577 support zone has been holding since then. Prices are currently testing the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 0.8763 on the chart below. Clearing that price may open the door to retesting the support zone. Otherwise, turn higher back above the near-term SMAs could open the door to facing the potential falling trendline from earlier this year.

NZD/CAD Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Outlook Remains Tilted Lower: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF

NZD/CAD Chart Created in TradingView

The New Zealand Dollar is also weakening against the Swiss Franc as of late. NZD/USD seems to have recently rejected a falling zone of resistance from February, pivoting lower towards the 0.6229 – 0.6267 support zone. Keep a close eye on the 20- and 50-day SMAs, a bearish Death Cross could emerge in the coming days. That may precede further losses, placing the focus on the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 0.6379 followed by the midpoint at 0.6317.

Breaking under the support zone further exposes the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 0.6165. On the other side, a near-term rise places the focus on the 0.6582 – 0.6559 resistance zone. Clearing the latter would expose the April high which is just under 0.6645. Confirming a breakout above this point may then pave the way for a retest of the current 2021 high at 0.6767.

NZD/CHF Daily Chart

New Zealand Dollar Outlook Remains Tilted Lower: NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF

NZD/CHF Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

