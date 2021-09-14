Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD Trends and Reversals

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 on Technical Ledges with US CPI Release On Tap
2021-09-14 01:15:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise After OPEC Report. Nikkei 225 May Gain
2021-09-14 01:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise After OPEC Report. Nikkei 225 May Gain
2021-09-14 01:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-09-13 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plunge Searches for Support- XAU/USD Levels
2021-09-13 17:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-13 16:07:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar Majors, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-09-13 15:18:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/JcSSGmtlJm
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Gov Lowe Speech due at 03:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • (APAC Stocks Briefing) Dow Jones, Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Rise After OPEC Report. Nikkei 225 May Gain #DowJones #CrudeOil #OPEC #Nikkei225 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/14/Dow-Jones-Energy-Stocks-Crude-Oil-Rise-After-OPEC-Report-Nikkei-225-May-Gain.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/qyvHXOI8ls
  • Join @FxWestwater at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for a webinar on preparing to trade commodities markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/qTOa61aMmN https://t.co/muGkLudGVp
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrXkcYz https://t.co/nTcc6jTAYV
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting due at 00:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-14
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/Xf2MROwIY3
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: US Dollar Moves Lower as US Federal Budget Deficit Totals $171B in August $USD $DXY Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/13/US-Dollar-Moves-Lower-as-US-Federal-Budget-Deficit-Totals-171B-in-August.html ht…
  • Key Week for Bond Yields with US CPI on Tap, #NASDAQ and $IEF at Risk of a Downswing? #trading https://t.co/2lDJiaKzz5
  • After holding above 80.75 earlier in the session, AUD/JPY has traded back above its 50-day moving average $AUDJPY https://t.co/bXe5og3yqJ
Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD Trends and Reversals

Australian Dollar Analysis: AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD Trends and Reversals

Daniel McCarthy,

AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD - Talking Points

  • AUD/JPY and AUD/CAD have overcome some resistance levels, more ahead
  • AUD/NZD remains in descending channel, continuing to make new lows
  • Overall, the AUD crosses have had big moves lower from May, will they turn around?

AUD/JPY – Technical Analysis

The AUD/JPY has stalled on its recent rally as it failed to break through the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 82.03 last week. That level is now a potential resistance point as it failed again 2 days later to go higher.

Above that level is further possible resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 82.79, calculated from the May high of 85.81 to the August low at 77.90. This retracement level closely coincides with a previous high at 82.82. Further resistance may lie at the previous highs of 84.26 and 85.81.

Immediate support may be provided at the 21-day SMA of 80.34 and at the previous low of 77.90.

AUD/JPY

Chart created in TradingView

AUD/NZD – Technical Analysis

The AUD/NZD remains in a descending channel and there are several trendlines with a negative gradient. In late August, the cross made a new low for the year when it broke through the previous low of 1.0418.

Trendline support, currently at 1.0310, may lend some potential for a turn higher, and a break below that level could suggest an acceleration in the down move.

On the topside, there are a number of levels that might offer resistance at the previous highs of 1.0454, 1.0542 and 1.0621. Should AUD/NZD move back above the 21-day SMA of 1.0412, it may suggest a pause in the downtrend.

AUD/NZD

Chart created in TradingView

AUD/CAD – Technical Analysis

At the beginning of this month, the AUD/CAD managed to break up through a previous high of 0.9234 and trendline resistance before progressing to move above the 100-day SMA. As a result of this recent run higher, the 21-day SMA has turned to a positive gradient.

The next potential resistance levels are at the recent top of 0.9377 and the previous high at 0.9420. Beyond those points, there is a pivot point reversal at 0.9451 that may offer resistance.

On the downside, 0.9234 has now become a pivot point to watch while the new low of the year at 0.9114 may provide some support.

AUD/CAD

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
Introduction to Multi-Time Frame Analysis
2021-09-13 20:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Stabilizes After Litecoin (LTC/USD) Flare
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Stabilizes After Litecoin (LTC/USD) Flare
2021-09-13 19:00:00
US Stock Market Forecast: Technology Sector (XLK) Remains Bullish
US Stock Market Forecast: Technology Sector (XLK) Remains Bullish
2021-09-10 13:00:00
US Dollar Downtrend Fizzling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Downtrend Fizzling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-09-10 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish
AUD/NZD
AUD/CAD