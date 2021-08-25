Australian Dollar Outlook: Will Downtrends Persist? AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD An Inevitable 1.1750 – 1.1650 Range Breakout For Another Day
2021-08-25 03:00:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-24 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD An Inevitable 1.1750 – 1.1650 Range Breakout For Another Day
2021-08-25 03:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Report in Focus as Prices Tackle Confluent Resistance
2021-08-25 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook for the Week: Momentum Slowing?
2021-08-25 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-24 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Mired by Fed Symposium Risk
2021-08-24 22:15:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally May Run Out of Steam
2021-08-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Boost Short Bets
2021-08-25 04:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.07% France 40: -0.10% US 500: -0.11% Wall Street: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/kdb0GPZZCf
  • The Canadian Dollar remains at risk to some of its major counterparts. USD/CAD’s breakout, CAD/JPY’s Head and Shoulders, AUD/CAD’s downtrend and EUR/CAD’s bottom are in focus. Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/CVxwpodusx https://t.co/bBGxtLDsXz
  • The Dow carved out its smallest trading day range (as a percentage of spot) since December 2019 and $EURUSD has worked its way into a terminal wedge. But a break is more likely to wait for a cue from Jackson Hole https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/08/25/EURUSD-An-Inevitable-1.1750-1.1650-Range-Breakout-For-Another-Day.html https://t.co/qC6Km3EyAp
  • RT @KyleR_IG: https://t.co/HmgHe7ygOv
  • The US Dollar rose against the Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht and Indonesian Rupiah. While ASEAN Covid case growth is slowing, all eyes next week are on the Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/a07wumTHUp https://t.co/5AzYV8PF5H
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.49% Oil - US Crude: -0.56% Silver: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8542uavct6
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2nRuMUpfsF
  • RT @FxWestwater: Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Report in Focus as Prices Tackle Confluent Resistance Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/08/25/Crude-Oil-Forecast-EIA-Report-in-Focus-as-Prices-Tackle-Confluent-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.60%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.09%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1vSbYHFuda
  • The Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures started off the week with an aggressive rise, but momentum seems to be heading in the opposite direction. What is the technical road ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/NcOKFr5Nh0 https://t.co/SOVLa09OuC
Australian Dollar Outlook: Will Downtrends Persist? AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD

Australian Dollar Outlook: Will Downtrends Persist? AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD

Daniel McCarthy,

AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD, Technical Analysis - Talking Points

  • AUD has been weakening against USD, CAD and NZD of late
  • A clear downtrend in all 3 crosses holds, but needs more momentum
  • Can AUD/NZD hold the range, or will it open up to bigger moves?

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

The Triple Moving Average (TMA) is often seen as a powerful momentum signal when it turns on. There are specific conditions required for the TMA to do so and so it does not give a signal very often. I am using 3 simple moving averages on the chart below.

The first condition is order. For a bullish signal, the asset price must be above the short term moving average (MA), which must also be above the medium term MA, which should also be above the long term MA. The second condition is that the gradient of all 3 moving averages must have a positive slope. We saw this bullish signal turn on for AUD/USD on November 12th, 2020.

For a sell signal, the reverse of all these conditions must be met. Currently, AUD/USD has not met these conditions, but is very close. The 200-day moving average gradient is yet to turn negative and the spot price needs to remain below the short term moving average.

In the near term, we have resistance at 0.7290 as it was the break-down level within the downtrend. A break above here may put AUD/USD in a sideways, range trade pattern. Significant support rests at the previous low at 0.6990.

Australian Dollar Outlook: Will Downtrends Persist? AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/CAD Technical Analysis

The AUD/CAD is in a channel pointing lower and there is little to stop this downtrend until 0.9033, which is the 50% Fibonacci Retracement of the 0.8071 low and the 0.9995 high. In the near term, resistance is at the previous high of 1.0542. However, the downtrend is likely to remain intact until the channel is broken and the resistance level at 1.0620 is overcome.

Australian Dollar Outlook: Will Downtrends Persist? AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD

Chart Created in TradingView

AUD/NZD Technical Analysis

The AUD/NZD, sometimes referred to as the “Antipodean Cross”, is also in a downtrend. AUD/NZD has traded below the December low of 1.0818, but most technicians would not regard this as a break because it has not closed below that level. A confirmed break below that price may open up moves lower. However, AUD/NZD is renowned for range trading and this should be incorporated into risk management.

Australian Dollar Outlook: Will Downtrends Persist? AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Boost Short Bets
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Boost Short Bets
2021-08-25 04:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook for the Week: Momentum Slowing?
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook for the Week: Momentum Slowing?
2021-08-25 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-24 21:00:00
US Dollar Drops as the S&P Drives, Crypto Finally Begins to Pull Back
US Dollar Drops as the S&P Drives, Crypto Finally Begins to Pull Back
2021-08-24 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CAD
AUD/USD
Bullish
AUD/NZD