US Dollar Outlook Bearish: Thai Baht Still at Risk as SGD, PHP, IDR Outperform

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-04 18:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3
2021-08-04 21:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing $70 Amid Viral Concerns, Small Stockpiles Draw
2021-08-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Renewed Strength Ahead
2021-08-04 12:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-04 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Edges Higher Ahead of NFP
2021-08-04 12:53:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-04 18:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - August 2021: Great for Gold, Bad for ‘Risk’ FX
2021-08-04 19:30:00
EUR/USD Nosedives on Record US Services PMI, Clarida Remarks
2021-08-04 14:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (ASEAN Tech) US Dollar Outlook Bearish: Thai Baht Still at Risk as SGD, PHP, IDR Outperform #USD $USDSGD $USDIDR $USDTHB $USDPHP https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/08/05/US-Dollar-Outlook-Bearish-Thai-Baht-Still-at-Risk-as-SGD-PHP-IDR-Outperform.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/hvFwh6eTTg
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (31/JUL) Actual: ¥225.6B Previous: ¥-1083B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (31/JUL) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1087.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • Natural gas continues to look higher, as hot weather and drought conditions across the United States and Europe, help fuel the already strong demand narrative for the commodity. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/n1iT64aBM4 https://t.co/zsnejKOPvq
  • 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 76% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (-2.93%), industrials (-1.37%) and consumer staples (-1.26%) underperformed, whereas communication services (+0.23%) and information technology (+0.19%) ended higher. https://t.co/ZhikvkT3L6
  • The Japanese Yen could rise against the US Dollar and Australian Dollar as retail investors increase upside exposure in USD/JPY and AUD/JPY. What are key technical levels to watch? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/tZDMOGf8JI https://t.co/ECryTOl1ui
  • 🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 5.25% Expected: 5.25% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision due at 22:00 GMT (15min) Actual: 5.25% Expected: 5.25% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-04
  • The US Dollar put in a strong spike this morning on the back of some comments from FOMC Vice Chair, Richard Clarida. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/eegD686FEi https://t.co/FQsHwu6RjN
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/y9WBLkpRXG
US Dollar Outlook Bearish: Thai Baht Still at Risk as SGD, PHP, IDR Outperform

US Dollar Outlook Bearish: Thai Baht Still at Risk as SGD, PHP, IDR Outperform

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar still continues to struggle against most ASEAN currencies
  • USD/SGD faces next test, is USD/THB readying to face the 2018 high?
  • USD/PHP eyeing a Falling Wedge, USD/IDR to confirm trend break?

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar is facing its next test against the US Dollar after USD/SGD broke under rising support from June. The pair left behind a Hammer candlestick pattern as it retested the former 1.3495 – 1.3530 inflection zone. This is a sign of indecision which can at times precede a turn higher. While the near-term bias still holds slightly bearish, a ‘Golden Cross’ between the 50- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages underpins an upside bias in the medium-term. Keep a close eye on these SMAs which may act as key support.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook Bearish: Thai Baht Still at Risk as SGD, PHP, IDR Outperform

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The US Dollar continues to make gains against the Thai Baht, as USD/THB retests highs from 2020. Clearing this range exposes peaks from 2018 which make for a key zone of resistance between 33.518 and 33.320. Negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading, which can at times precede a turn lower. In such a case, keep a close eye on the 20-day SMA. Breaking under could open the door to a material turn lower towards the 50-day line.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook Bearish: Thai Baht Still at Risk as SGD, PHP, IDR Outperform

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso continues to make ground against the US Dollar. USD/PHP seems to be biased lower in the near term after the pair took out the 20-day SMA. That has exposed the 50-day line which may come into play as key support and reinstate an upside bias. Still, the pair is consolidating lower within a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern. A breakout above it may open the door to resuming the uptrend seen from June until the middle of July.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook Bearish: Thai Baht Still at Risk as SGD, PHP, IDR Outperform

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may be vulnerable against the Indonesian Rupiah after USD/IDR broke under a rising trendline from February. Confirming the breakout with another daily close lower may further increase the risk to the downside. Keep a close eye on the 20- and 50-day SMAs, where a bearish ‘Death Cross’ may emerge in the coming trading sessions. Key support below seems to be the May low at 14195. Turning higher could place the focus back on the June high at 14560.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook Bearish: Thai Baht Still at Risk as SGD, PHP, IDR Outperform

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Copper Price (HG) Technical Outlook: Watch Support, Pattern Forming
Copper Price (HG) Technical Outlook: Watch Support, Pattern Forming
2021-08-04 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2021-08-04 01:00:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-08-03 15:30:00
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex
2021-08-03 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR