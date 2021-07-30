US Dollar Outlook, Prices Stalling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Amazon and USDCAD Break Lower as Markets Look Further Into the Future
2021-07-30 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Eyes Key 1.2000-Price Level
2021-07-29 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: From Bull Flag to Symmetrical Triangle - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-29 18:15:00
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Strong, Breaks Above Resistance
2021-07-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇭 KOF Leading Indicators (JUL) Actual: 129.8 Expected: 130 Previous: 133.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • 🇪🇸 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash (Q2) Actual: 2.8% Expected: 2.2% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • 🇪🇸 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash (Q2) Actual: 19.8% Expected: 19% Previous: -4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • 🇮🇹 Unemployment Rate (JUN) Actual: 9.7% Expected: 10.4% Previous: 10.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.42% France 40: -0.46% FTSE 100: -0.79% Germany 30: -0.87% US 500: -0.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/r2ijfBLtbq
  • 🇫🇷 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (JUL) Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1% Previous: 1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 KOF Leading Indicators (JUL) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 130 Previous: 133.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash (Q2) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.2% Previous: -0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash (Q2) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 19% Previous: -4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Unemployment Rate (JUN) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 10.4% Previous: 10.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
US Dollar Outlook, Prices Stalling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

US Dollar Outlook, Prices Stalling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • The US Dollar losing momentum against ASEAN currencies, new top?
  • USD/SGD may be vulnerable to near-term losses, USD/THB stalling?
  • USD/PHP consolidating under key resistance, USD/IDR eyes trendline

{{GUIDE|USD]]

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar is attempting to regain lost ground against the US Dollar, but the broader USD/SGD outlook still remains tilted to the upside. There may be room for losses in the near term after the pair confirmed a breakout under rising support from June. Now, prices are retesting the 1.3530 – 1.3495 inflection zone. A bullish ‘Golden Cross’ between the 50- and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) underpins a bullish bias in the medium-term. These lines may reinstate the focus higher should prices turn materially lower.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook, Prices Stalling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The US Dollar has also slowed its advance against the Thai Baht, but USD/THB remains relatively elevated. It sits around the highest since April 2020, with key resistance sitting above between 33.188 and 33.064. Keep a close eye on RSI, negative divergence may emerge. That would be a sign of fading upside momentum which can at times precede a turn lower. This is where the 20-day SMA may come into play as key support. If it breaks, that would subsequently expose the 50-day SMA in the event of a material downturn.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook, Prices Stalling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso is also stabilizing against the US Dollar, but volatility still remains a threat given recent choppy price action. USD/PHP struggled to breach the key 50.88 – 51.03 resistance zone following negative RSI divergence. Now, the 20-day SMA is in focus as immediate support. A bounce could place the focus on immediate resistance at 50.63. Otherwise, dropping through 49.95 exposes the 50-day SMA which may reinstate the dominant focus to the upside.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook, Prices Stalling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah may see some near-term progress against the US Dollar as USD/IDR attempts to breach key support at 14465. Confirming the breakout would place the focus on the 50-day SMA. A ‘Golden Cross’ emerged in June between the 20- and 50-period lines, offering an upside bias. A potential trendline from February could also come into play in the event of deeper losses. Resuming this year’s bottom entails clearing 14560 towards the April high at 14645.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook, Prices Stalling? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-07-29 19:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-28 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Investors Intensify Bearish Exposure, Now What?
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Investors Intensify Bearish Exposure, Now What?
2021-07-28 05:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
2021-07-27 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR