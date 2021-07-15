US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Musters Broad Range Reversal on Powell Remarks, Will 'Risk' Turn?
2021-07-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-14 18:24:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU
2021-07-15 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: A Lot of News Equals A Lot of Noise
2021-07-14 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-14 20:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU
2021-07-15 04:00:00
Gold Price Pops 1% as Real Yields Tumble to Five-Month Low
2021-07-14 22:25:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-14 18:24:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-14 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Claimant Count Change (JUN) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -92.6K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-15
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Unemployment Rate (MAY) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.7% Previous: 4.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-15
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Average Earnings incl. Bonus (MAY) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 7.1% Previous: 5.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-15
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Employment Change (APR) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 90K Previous: 113K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-15
  • (AESAN Tech) US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR $USDSGD $USDTHB $USDPHP $USDIDR https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/07/15/US-Dollar-Analysis-Gains-Continue-USDSGD-USDTHB-USDPHP-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/XgnSG7MArc
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/2d7shetO4R
  • 🇯🇵 Tertiary Industry Index MoM (MAY) Actual: -2.7% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-15
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.03%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.79%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hMvaqAfROo
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/Dh4usbu5gi
  • RT @FxWestwater: Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/07/15/Gold-Crude-Oil-Price-Forecast-Technicals-in-Focus-as-Yield-Drop-Propels-XAU.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/…
US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • The US Dollar continues to push higher against ASEAN currencies
  • USD/SGD pushing above key resistance, USD/THB eying 2020 high?
  • USD/PHP nearing highs from April 2020 as USD/IDR consolidates

{{GUIDE|USD]]

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is struggling to hold a push above the key 1.3506 – 1.3530 resistance zone, which would be the ceiling of a Rectangle chart pattern. Negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading, which can at times precede a turn lower. Still, a bullish crossover may soon occur between the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), offering a broader bullish technical backdrop. Further gains may place the focus on highs from October.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The US Dollar continues to push higher against the Thai Baht in the aftermath of breaking above a bullish Cup and Handle chart pattern. USD/THB has also pushed above the 78.6% Fibonacci extension at 32.4928, exposing the 100% level at 32.89. A bullish crossover between the 20-day and 50-day SMA continue to point towards a near-term upside technical bias. This may place the pair closer to peaks from last year.

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar continues to makes upside progress against the Philippine Peso, with USD/PHP extending June’s bottom. Prices are now testing the June 12th, 2020 high at 50.415. Clearing this point would then expose the key 50.88 – 51.03 resistance zone as prices aim to reverse the prior dominant downtrend. A turn lower would have some ways to go before reaching the 20-day SMA which could act as key support.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar continues to consolidate against the Indonesian Rupiah, with USD/IDR idling between resistance and support at 14560 and 14465 respectively. A bullish crossover between the near-term 20-day and 50-day SMAs are still offering an upside bias. Potential rising support from February could also kick in to maintain the uptrend in the event of prolonged losses. Further gains exposes the April high.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-07-14 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
2021-07-14 05:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Has the Trend Finally Reversed? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Outlook: Has the Trend Finally Reversed? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-07-09 05:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Rise as AUD/USD, EUR/USD Fall. Retail Bets Eyed
US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Rise as AUD/USD, EUR/USD Fall. Retail Bets Eyed
2021-07-07 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR