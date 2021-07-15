BTC/USD & ETH/USD Appear Poised for Another Dive Lower

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Musters Broad Range Reversal on Powell Remarks, Will 'Risk' Turn?
2021-07-15 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-07-14 18:24:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue
2021-07-15 14:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU
2021-07-15 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Days Ahead
2021-07-15 12:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-15 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Technicals in Focus as Yield Drop Propels XAU
2021-07-15 04:00:00
Gold Price Pops 1% as Real Yields Tumble to Five-Month Low
2021-07-14 22:25:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: Hawkish Twist By BoE's Saunders Sends Sterling Sharply Higher
2021-07-15 10:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Steady After UK Jobs Data
2021-07-15 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Evans projects: - US jobless rate of 4.5% by end of this year and under 4% at end of 2022 - Expects inflation to normalize in 2022
  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at online Rocky Mountain Economic Summit says he expects US growing 7% this year and 3% in 2022
  • - Powell says the recent inflation jump was "bigger than I expected" - Says demand has recovered and the supply side cannot keep up
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.34% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.61% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fGdqtDynmI
  • - Powell says the central bank's test for rate hikes is higher than that for tapering - Says the US is not on a sustainable path for debt
  • - Powell says inflation expectations have risen but not at a troubling level - Says higher inflation is largely tied to items connected to the economic reopening
  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testifying in Senate says: - FOMC will discuss purchases of Treasuries and MBS in coming weeks - Says current inflation environment is 'unique' in modern financial history
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.10% US 500: -0.42% FTSE 100: -1.03% Germany 30: -1.05% France 40: -1.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3YQdr0HIWY
  • $EURUSD is building pressure at the bottom of a larger 12-month range/wedge. A break seems likely with a 10-day ATR picking up while the 10-day range bottoms out (lowest since Jan 2020). Real question: will a break have follow through? https://t.co/4kO2rO7qti
  • The price of oil gives back the rebound from the monthly low ($70.76) even as US inventories contract for nine straight weeks amid the ongoing deadlock within the OPEC. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/aruj6Kryna https://t.co/KgF2EmFZBo
BTC/USD & ETH/USD Appear Poised for Another Dive Lower

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Appear Poised for Another Dive Lower

Paul Robinson, Strategist

BTC & ETH Technical Highlights:

  • BTC/USD sideways price action to lead to big move lower
  • ETH/USD forming a descending wedge that should lead to selling

BTC/USD has been dead in the water for the past couple of months after the spring sell-off. This type of price behavior doesn’t bode well for it moving forward. The next targeted level of support below 28600 is the 2017 high at 19666.

ETH/USD has been in the process of developing a descending wedge, a pattern that is set to lead it lower. The 1420 area is an important one to watch. If it can’t hold a broader move below 1k could unfold.

Longer-term, looking at the weekly log charts, both cryptocurrencies will remain in uptrends even if they experience another round of violent selling. Something to keep in mind despite the bearish near-term outlook and how far they are off their record highs.

For the full details, check out the video above.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

btc/usd daily chart

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

ETH/USD Daily Chart

eth/usd daily chart

ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Analysis, Gains Continue: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-07-15 05:00:00
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
200 Day Moving Average: What it is and How it Works
2021-07-14 16:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
2021-07-14 05:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Has the Trend Finally Reversed? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Outlook: Has the Trend Finally Reversed? USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-07-09 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum