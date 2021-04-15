Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Analysis: Is Momentum Fading?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Tags 50-Day Simple Moving Average
2021-04-14 22:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges Towards Resistance- Bulls Eye 1.20
2021-04-14 20:00:00
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 09:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices May Turn Higher as Long-Term Treasury Yields Stagnate
2021-04-15 03:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Teases Breakout as BTC, Coinbase Grab Headlines
2021-04-14 18:34:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.13% FTSE 100: 0.13% US 500: 0.07% Germany 30: -0.08% France 40: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hKFGqiob3c
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Balance of Trade (MAR) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $1.64B Previous: $2.01B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-15
  • The USD was flat against SGD, THB, IDR and PHP as falling Treasury yields offset potential gains from Emerging Market Stock declines. Ahead, all eyes are on Chinese GDP, US CPI, Powell and the MAS. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/qwileJ3OUX https://t.co/E1CgQSp4xH
  • BOK's Lee: - Yields under close watch - Will be a "considerable time" before digital currency issuance - Growth potential may be much lower than it was before Covid - BBG
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.02% Silver: -0.10% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qKzhq3VVN3
  • Coinbase’s impending initial public offering could provide the necessary fuel for Bitcoin to push to fresh record highs in the coming days. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/twdu0zHY7m https://t.co/Bz8Go9K72L
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/A5TMlQSzQP
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Australian Dollar Falls as Jobs Data Shows Decline in Full-Time Employment $AUD $USD #Australia Link: https://t.co/k…
  • $USDSGD broke under the key 1.3375 - 1.3389 inflection zone over the last 24 hours Took out the 50-day SMA as well, awaiting confirmation This may open the door to revisiting January lows, especially if US yields continue to lose upside momentum #Singapore #SGD https://t.co/pIXS201NhI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.84%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7WRQzbHU0c
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Analysis: Is Momentum Fading?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Litecoin (LTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Technical Analysis – Talking Points

  • Bitcoin looking vulnerable as push into new highs struggles
  • Litecoin extended gains above triangle, momentum is fading
  • Ethereum’s push into record highs appears more solidified
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Bitcoin struggled to maintain a push into new all-time highs over the past 24 hours as Coinbase fell 23% from its intraday peak after a volatile initial public offering. BTC/USD left behind a neutral Doji candlestick. When a Doji occurs at or around a new high, it signals indecision and can at times precede a turn lower. A further downside close could open the door to further losses.

Negative RSI divergence does highlight that upside momentum is fading, which may hint at a turning point. Still, that would place the focus on rising support from January, which could reinstate the dominant upside focus. If it doesn’t, then the 100-day Simple Moving Average could down the road. Otherwise, taking out the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 66833 exposes the 61.8% level at 70733.

BTC/USD - Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Litecoin Technical Outlook

Litecoin extended gains to new highs after breaking above a Symmetrical Triangle, which I noted the formation of earlier this month. LTC/USD also took out highs from February 2018, opening the door to revisiting the peak from the same year at 306.85. However, getting there entails a push above the 100% Fibonacci extension at 286.74.

Negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading however, which can at times precede a turn lower. That could place the focus on the 20-day SMA which can maintain the dominant upside focus. The 228 – 252 inflection zone could also come into play in the event of a turn lower. Otherwise, extending beyond peaks from 2018 exposes the 123.6% extension at 318.3026.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

LTC/USD- Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Ethereum Technical Outlook

Ethereum also extended gains into fresh all-time highs over the past 24 hours. This followed a push above the former 1942 – 2038 resistance zone. ETH/USD closed above the 61.8% Fibonacci extension at 2312.7948, exposing the 78.6% level at 252.5701. Maintaining the focus to the upside in the near term appears to be rising support from the February low – pink line on the daily chart below.

If the 78.6% level holds, a turn lower towards rising support may occur. Closing under the trendline would then expose a zone of rising support from January that has a more gradual slope. The outlook could shift further bearish if Ethereum manages to get under this trendline. Otherwise, extending gains places the focus on the 100% level at 2787.51.

ETH/USD - Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

