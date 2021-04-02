Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Resistance in Focus after Bounces

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package
2021-03-31 21:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost
2021-04-01 21:30:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Expected to Continue Constrained Output
2021-04-01 12:40:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
Gold Price Clears Trendline Resistance After Defending March Low
2021-04-01 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Steady Ahead of Long Weekend
2021-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-04-01 21:00:00
S&P 500 to 4,000 or USDJPY Through 111: Which Is More Practical?
2021-04-01 03:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average of blue-chip stocks is likely to outperform the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 if worries about inflation force the Fed to trim stimulus sooner than expected. Get your #dowjones market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/G0F0MUOOtw https://t.co/synh7WAC2G
  • (Crypto Tech Special) Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Resistance in Focus after Bounces #Bitcoin #Litecoin #Ethereum $BTCUSD $LTCUSD $ETHUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/04/02/Bitcoin-BTC-Litecoin-LTC-Ethereum-ETH-Outlook-Resistance-in-Focus-after-Bounces.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/WY4e6w4nyz
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.00% Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/7TEMmhr44O
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.20% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.04% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zJS0zWM2HI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.28%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 85.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4zR8qJPUK4
  • Japanese Finance Minister Aso gives no comment on what specific firms were impacted by Archegos fund - BBG
  • The Japanese Yen has come under significant pressure against its major counterparts in recent weeks and appears at risk of extending recent losses. Key levels to watch for AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY and USD/JPY. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/9s4Aiq4cuH https://t.co/b5VSAa0aPF
  • USD/CHF appears ready to continue its run higher, supported by healthy technical momentum, as of quarter-end approaches. Get your $USDCHF market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/dy1diRHgIw https://t.co/fGhJ8YRMmC
  • The S&P 500 may be at risk to a turn lower based on retail trader signals, will the Dow Jones follow. Things appear rosier for AUD/USD, but the same may not be true when looking at technicals. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/wBsPcLy62u https://t.co/1s12TzFdE5
  • RT @FxWestwater: S&P 500 Forecast: Fresh All-Time High May Set Narrative for Q2 Trading Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/04/01/SP-500-Forecast-Fresh-All-Time-High-May-Set-Narrative-for-Q2-Trading.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $SPX $SPY https://t.…
Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Resistance in Focus after Bounces

Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Resistance in Focus after Bounces

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Litecoin (LTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Technical Analysis – Talking Points

  • Bitcoin approaching all-time highs after period of consolidation
  • Litecoin trading in a Symmetrical Triangle, awaiting breakout
  • Ethereum upside momentum fading ahead of record highs
Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin Technical Outlook

Bitcoin finds itself around similar levels seen during the middle of February. While the dominant uptrend continues to hold - via rising support from January on the daily chart below - the path since February 21 has been fairly choppy. The 58367 – 61788 resistance zone is now in focus, standing in the way from reaching new highs.

Keep a close eye on RSI. Earlier in March, negative divergence emerged, showing fading upside momentum. That ended up preceding a turn lower. Falling under rising support from January could pave the way to revisit 50305. Below that price sits the 43016 – 44850 support zone. Otherwise, breaking the all-time high exposes the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 668333.

BTC/USD - Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Resistance in Focus after Bounces

Chart Created in TradingView

Litecoin Technical Outlook

Litecoin appears to be trading within a neutral Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern. The direction of the breakout may determine the next key move in LTC/USD. A break above the ceiling of the triangle could open the door to revisiting peaks from earlier this year. That is when Litecoin topped as it struggled to push above highs from February 2018 – see chart below.

On the other hand, Litecoin is fast approaching falling resistance. A test and hold could end up preceding a turn lower. That would place the focus on the rising floor of the triangle. The 100-day Simple Moving Average may also come into play soon as a key support point. Falling under the triangle may open the door to extending February’s top, placing the focus on lows from the same month.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

LTC/USD - Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Resistance in Focus after Bounces

Chart Created in TradingView

Ethereum Technical Outlook

Following choppiness since the latter half of February, Ethereum is once again testing the critical 1942 – 2038 resistance zone. Negative RSI divergence does warn that this time may be similar to last, when ETH/USD turned lower to test rising support from the beginning of the year. Such a near-term drop may not end up overturning the dominant uptrend.

Much like with Litecoin, the 100-day SMA may soon come into focus in the event of a turn lower. 1544 would also be a critical level to watch. Breaking it could pave the way to revisiting the February 28th low at 1295. Otherwise, pushing above immediate resistance exposes the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 2158. Above that is the 61.8% level at 2362.

ETH/USD - Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook: Resistance in Focus after Bounces

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2021-04-02 00:30:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR
2021-04-01 04:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Trader Positioning Bets, Technical Analysis
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Trader Positioning Bets, Technical Analysis
2021-03-31 05:00:00
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: USD/CHF Aims For Key Level at Multi-Month Highs
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: USD/CHF Aims For Key Level at Multi-Month Highs
2021-03-31 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Ethereum
Bitcoin
Litecoin