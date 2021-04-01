US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Softens as Biden Proposes $2-Trillion Spending Package
2021-03-31 21:10:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Clouded by RSI Divergence
2021-03-31 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rebound on Weaker USD, Crude Oil Holds Breath for OPEC+ Meeting
2021-04-01 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Outlook: OPEC+ Output Cut Extension in Focus
2021-03-31 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD Pressured as Treasury Selloff Forecasts Stronger USD, Trade Data Eyed
2021-03-31 23:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-31 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rebound on Weaker USD, Crude Oil Holds Breath for OPEC+ Meeting
2021-04-01 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Technical Picture Remains Constructive for XAU/USD
2021-04-01 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- Technical Outlook for USD Majors & Gold
2021-03-31 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 to 4,000 or USDJPY Through 111: Which Is More Practical?
2021-04-01 03:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - April 2021: Bulls on Parade, Trampling USD
2021-03-31 18:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices returned to above $1,700 from a key support level as the DXY US Dollar index retreated form a four-month high. Oil traders are anticipating OPEC+ to extend production cuts at a meeting today. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/01/Gold-Prices-Rebound-on-Weaker-USD-Crude-Oil-Holds-Breath-for-OPEC-Meeting.html https://t.co/yAoqu6jJSM
  • (#ASEAN Update) US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR $USD #USD $USDSGD $USDPHP $USDTHB $USDIDR https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/04/01/US-Dollar-Technical-Forecast-USDSGD-USDPHP-USDTHB-USDIDR.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/SfDsV5IrwV
  • Visa’s announcement that it will utilize a stable coin backed by USD to settle transactions on the Ethereum network may open the door to further gains for the broader cryptocurrency market. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/NbkgmbuFa9 https://t.co/yYMcvEjyDm
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.14%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.36%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/V4iPAV4cC6
  • NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Mar 24, 2021 15:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OZUHAnL58b
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.23% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LQGHlgNr6y
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.15% FTSE 100: 0.01% US 500: -0.01% France 40: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/5guJYZXeUx
  • 🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) Actual: 1.37% Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.38% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-01
  • Heads Up:🇮🇩 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) due at 04:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.38% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-01
  • USD/CHF appears ready to continue its run higher, supported by healthy technical momentum, as of quarter-end approaches. Get your $USDCHF market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/dy1diRHgIw https://t.co/TEuPT17bvW
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar continues to consolidate against most ASEAN FX
  • USD/SGD still eyeing 200-day SMA, USD/PHP faces triangle
  • USD/THB may extend gains, USD/IDR losing upside momentum
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar continues to consolidate against the US Dollar as USD/SGD struggles to confirm a push above a falling zone of resistance from June. Prices are oscillating between the 1.3504 – 1.3527 inflection zone and the 1.3389 inflection point. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is now just above current price action for a key point of resistance and it may reinstate the dominant downside focus. Otherwise, a push higher may pave the way to revisit peaks from October.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso appears to be trading within a Descending Triangle against the US Dollar. The direction of the breakout could be key for preceding the next key move in USD/PHP. For the time being, the 200-day SMA seems to be maintaining the dominant downside focus. But, below the 50-day SMA is fast approaching from below which could maintain the near-term upside bias. A break below it could open the door to revisiting February lows. Otherwise, pushing above the 48.82 – 48.99 resistance zone exposes the 49.31 inflection point.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

USD/PHP Daily Chart

USD/PHP

Chart Created in TradingView

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The US Dollar continues its aggressive upward push against the Thai Baht, particularly after USD/THB managed to confirm a breakout above the 200-day SMA. There has since been a bullish crossover between that and the near-term 20-day SMA, opening the door to further upside potential. Prices are facing the October 23rd high at 31.332, where a push above exposes the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 31.466. Beyond that sits peaks from August and September of last year.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/THB Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar continues to struggle at making further progress against the Indonesian Rupiah as USD/IDR consolidates above the 200-day SMA. Immediately above is the key 14525 – 14563 inflection zone, where a push higher exposes highs from September 2020. Negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading, That can precede a turn lower. In such an outcome, keep an eye on the near-term 20-day SMA as key support. It looks poised to cross above the 200-day SMA.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/SGD, USD/PHP, USD/THB, USD/IDR

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/USDIDR/?exchange=FX_IDC

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Trader Positioning Bets, Technical Analysis
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Trader Positioning Bets, Technical Analysis
2021-03-31 05:00:00
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: USD/CHF Aims For Key Level at Multi-Month Highs
Swiss Franc Technical Outlook: USD/CHF Aims For Key Level at Multi-Month Highs
2021-03-31 04:00:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-31 01:00:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-30 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR