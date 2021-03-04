US Dollar Breakouts Search for Momentum: USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/THB

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

USD/SGD eyeing 100-day SMA as it trades within a Bearish Rectangle

USD /IDR may extend gains following a push above the 100-day SMA

USD/PHP idling around 200-day SMA? USD/THB downtrend in focus

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar continues to trade within a brewing ‘Bearish Rectangle’ chart pattern against the US Dollar. The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is also coming into focus, acting as resistance. That may pressure USD/SGD lower within the confines of the rectangle for another chance at taking out support which is a range between 1.3158 – 1.3215. Taking this zone out exposes lows from 2018. The ceiling of the rectangle seems to be a range between 1.3375 – 1.3404. Above it is falling resistance from June – see chart below.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

USD/SGD Daily Chart

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah is at risk to the US Dollar. USD/IDR has extended gains above key falling resistance from September, now taking out the 100-day SMA and resistance at 14280. That has exposed the 14525 – 14563 inflection zone. Prices may target this area next where there may then be a chance of a turn lower. Otherwise, pushing above this zone would expose peaks from September. A drop through the SMA would likely place the focus on key support between 13870 and 14012.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

USD/IDR Daily Chart

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

Things are looking more neutral for the Philippine Peso. USD/PHP has been unable to hold a push above the 200-day SMA as it played out as key resistance. The pair left behind a new zone of resistance, between 48.8230 and 48.9900. Prices are sitting just above the 48.2870 – 48.3600 inflection zone, where a bounce may place the focus on February highs. Otherwise, a drop through the inflection range would expose lows from earlier this year.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

USD/PHP Daily Chart

Thai Baht Technical Outlook

The Thai Baht has recently been under pressure against the US Dollar, especially after USD/THB broke above a Descending Triangle chart pattern. But, long-term falling resistance from April 2020 seems to be maintaining the dominant focus to the downside. The 30.3560 – 30.4440 resistance zone is also playing a key role. A push above these points would expose the 200-day SMA for a chance to turn lower. Resuming the dominant downtrend entails a drop through the 29.7520 – 29.8460 support zone, which is also the floor of the triangle.

USD/THB Daily Chart

USD/THB Daily Chart

