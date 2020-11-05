US Dollar Pressuring Support, at Risk? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-04 22:00:00
USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD React to US Election Latest with All to Play For
2020-11-04 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Biden Wins Key Swing States
2020-11-05 02:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Falling Stockpiles, OPEC+ May Rein Output
2020-11-04 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Election Rally Sends DJIA to Overbought Territory
2020-11-04 21:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-11-04 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-11-04 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: The Post-Election Battle for 1900– XAU/USD Levels
2020-11-04 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 May Lead Nikkei 225 Higher as Biden Wins Key Swing States
2020-11-05 02:00:00
GBP/USD Latest: Rattled by US Election Uncertainty, Final UK PMIs Disappoint
2020-11-04 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Inching Closer to Wedge Break on Election Volatility
2020-11-04 13:30:00
EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Outlook: What's Ahead?
2020-11-04 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What are some factors driving $AUD? Get your free forecast for this quarter here:https://t.co/z85CIVYiuK https://t.co/Lqozs9R70N
  • RT @spectatorindex: GEORGIA - 16 electoral votes Donald Trump: 49.8% - 2,424,671 Joe Biden: 49% - 2,386,993 Reporting: 98%
  • All three major US indices soared on Wednesday as the election odds swung to favor Joe Biden after he took Michigan – a key swing state. Biden has likely pocketed 264 out of the 270 electoral votes that are required to declare a victory. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/11/05/SP-500-May-Lead-Nikkei-225-Higher-as-Biden-Wins-Key-Swing-States.html https://t.co/gEhQlhf5dP
  • The US Dollar may rise against #ASEAN currencies as the presidential election risks inducing volatility. USD/MYR is eyeing the Bank of Malaysia, USD/IDR to Indonesian GDP. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/6yQOoYlOs4 https://t.co/OeWDIzzrQW
  • China A50 futures surged to a 4-month high as election odds swung to favor Biden. Asia-Pacific stocks look set to open broadly higher. https://t.co/5ri2j17kxH
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.029%) S&P 500 (+0.153%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.536%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Arizona's Secretary of State says the state will get next results at 7pm, 1030pm local time -BBG citing an official
  • 🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.3% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
  • Arizona has about 600k votes left to count, officials tell NBC -BBG
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (OCT) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.3% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-05
US Dollar Pressuring Support, at Risk? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

US Dollar Pressuring Support, at Risk? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

2020-11-05 01:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar still under pressure against ASEAN FX
  • USD/SGD downtrend holds, USD/IDR falls more
  • USD/MYR follows trendline, USD/PHP at support
Advertisement

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar is back on the offensive against the US Dollar. This is after USD/SGD turned lower after falling resistance from June held – red area on the chart below. With that in mind, the pair’s consolidation is set to continue as the USD/SGD aims to challenge the 1.3527 – 1.3543 support zone again. If it holds, we may see a push higher back towards falling resistance and late October highs. Otherwise, downtrend resumption exposes early 2020 lows.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What is the road ahead for the US Dollar this quarter?
Get My Guide

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Pressuring Support, at Risk? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The Indonesian Rupiah extended cautious gains against the US Dollar, as expected. This follows USD/IDR breaking under a bearish ‘Rising Wedge’ and ‘Death Cross’. The latter occurred after the short-term 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossed under the 50-day SMA. Now, the pair is testing the 14525 – 14563 inflection zone. A break under here would open the door to extending losses towards support at 14342. Beyond that sits the June low. Otherwise, key resistance sits at 14915 – 14975.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Pressuring Support, at Risk? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is struggling to push higher against the Malaysian Ringgit. Falling resistance from March seems to be maintaining the focus to the downside in USD/MYR. But overall, the pair remains in a consolidative state. Prices are ranging between support (4.1350) and resistance (4.1740). A push above the latter exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 4.2086. Otherwise, the pair could retest September lows on the way towards 4.0500.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Pressuring Support, at Risk? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The Philippine Peso has been gaining very cautiously against the US Dollar since the middle of October. However, USD/PHP has been consolidating since late August in directionless trade. The 48.28 – 48.36 remains a crucial support zone that stands in the way between the pair and retesting October 2016 lows. Positive RSI divergence does warn that downside momentum is fading, which can at times precede a turn higher. Key resistance levels to watch above include 48.66 followed by 48.82.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Pressuring Support, at Risk? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election
AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/USD Retail Positioning Analysis Around Election
2020-11-04 05:00:00
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, Gold – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-30 12:00:00
US Dollar Breakouts Brewing? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Breakouts Brewing? USD/SGD, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-10-30 00:30:00
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Forecast: USD/INR Breakout as Volatility Spikes?
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Forecast: USD/INR Breakout as Volatility Spikes?
2020-10-29 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR