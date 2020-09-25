EUR/JPY, USD/CAD, Nasdaq 100 – Charts for Next Week

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rates May Extend Slide Lower on Covid-19 Second Wave Fears
2020-09-25 06:30:00
EURUSD and AUDUSD Show Divergent Expectations for Technical Breakdowns
2020-09-25 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Caught at Resistance- WTI Breakout Pending
2020-09-24 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Swing Lower on Demand Concerns, Strong USD
2020-09-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebounds at 23.6% Fibonacci Level, Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Climb
2020-09-25 02:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq Price Forecast: Sellers Drive as Q4 Open Nears
2020-09-24 14:01:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast Sours as Losses Mount
2020-09-24 18:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Triangle Break Leading to Important 1800 Level
2020-09-24 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - Are the UK and EU Nearing a Brexit Agreement?
2020-09-25 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: More GBP/USD Weakness Ahead of Sunak Speech
2020-09-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Still Negative Towards EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD | Webinar
2020-09-22 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long USD/JPY since Mar 08 when USD/JPY traded near 103.93.
2020-09-22 09:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.28%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 64.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7OJ5FXh4rF
  • another nasty week in Cable $GBPUSD but most of that sell-off was Monday and Tuesday, after which support came into play. 2712 has now helped to hold the lows for three (going on four) days - even as $USD rally has continued https://t.co/kKURzmx61S https://t.co/eHZZ9rZC9X
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.32% Silver: -0.93% Oil - US Crude: -1.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fdLE2SYbFA
  • While risks may be starting to skew to the upside in Brexit negotiations, GBP/USD continues to trade in choppy fashion, with pullbacks finding support at 1.2720-30. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/TOrUJKapR1 https://t.co/txDbUikOFZ
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.21% US 500: -0.30% Wall Street: -0.50% France 40: -1.37% Germany 30: -1.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eOrhf8Ozhy
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-25
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders Ex Transp MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 1.2% Previous: 2.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-25
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 11.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-25
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.29%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 64.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Pr6fmzDXyZ
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vRMbDk8nMT
EUR/JPY, USD/CAD, Nasdaq 100 – Charts for Next Week

EUR/JPY, USD/CAD, Nasdaq 100 – Charts for Next Week

2020-09-25 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

Technical Outlook:

  • EUR/JPY has room to drop before support
  • USD/CAD could soon cross 13500
  • Nasdaq 100 wedge viewed as significant

EUR/JPY is failing to garner any buying interest after declining below neckline support. The horizontal price action points towards lower prices ahead. The eyed level of support as a potential target is the 200-day moving average at 12088, which is in alignment with some peaks from earlier in the year.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Start building confidence today.
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Chart (sideways move to lead to support below)

EUR/JPY daily chart

EUR/JPY Chart by TradingView

USD/CAD is continuing to see buyers as it comes out of the low and USD remains generally bid across the board. The rise isn’t seen as having any significant obstacles until the 200-day MA, which is also in confluence with an extended range that formed during the summer. The area just above 13500 could be problematic, but if we continue to see stocks trade off aggressively and the USD further bid, then a break through resistance may be in the cards. Should we rise to around 13500, though, and see a rejection occur then a neutral to negative bias may be warranted.

USD/CAD Daily Chart (room up to 13500)

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD Chart by TradingView

The Nasdaq 100 is carving out a descending wedge at this time. These falling type wedges after a decline are often thought of as bottoming sequences, but a downside break is certainly in the cards. Bottom line, go with the break of the pattern instead of trying to predict it. This could be highly influential on a lot of markets as a break from this pattern either implies more risk-on or risk-off.

Nasdaq 100 4-hr Chart (descending wedge)

Nasdaq 100 4-hr chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or an experienced trader, DailyFX has several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, and trading guides to help you improve trading performance.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN Technical Outlook Hinges on Direction of Stock Markets
USD/MXN Technical Outlook Hinges on Direction of Stock Markets
2020-09-25 11:30:00
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Technical View: USD/INR May Rise as Index Falls
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Technical View: USD/INR May Rise as Index Falls
2020-09-25 05:00:00
US Dollar Comeback Ahead? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Comeback Ahead? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2020-09-24 04:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Trying to Hold Top of Important Long-term Structure
Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: Trying to Hold Top of Important Long-term Structure
2020-09-23 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish
USD/CAD
Mixed
US Tech 100