EUR/JPY, USD/CAD, Nasdaq 100 – Charts for Next Week

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.28%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 64.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7OJ5FXh4rF

another nasty week in Cable $GBPUSD but most of that sell-off was Monday and Tuesday, after which support came into play. 2712 has now helped to hold the lows for three (going on four) days - even as $USD rally has continued https://t.co/kKURzmx61S https://t.co/eHZZ9rZC9X

Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.32% Silver: -0.93% Oil - US Crude: -1.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/fdLE2SYbFA

While risks may be starting to skew to the upside in Brexit negotiations, GBP/USD continues to trade in choppy fashion, with pullbacks finding support at 1.2720-30. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/TOrUJKapR1 https://t.co/txDbUikOFZ

Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.21% US 500: -0.30% Wall Street: -0.50% France 40: -1.37% Germany 30: -1.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eOrhf8Ozhy

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-25

🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders Ex Transp MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 1.2% Previous: 2.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-25

🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders MoM (AUG) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 11.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-25

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.29%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 64.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Pr6fmzDXyZ