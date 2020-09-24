News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Comeback Ahead? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

2020-09-24 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar may push higher against its ASEAN FX peers
  • USD/SGD, USD/MYR are eyeing bullish chart patterns
  • Has USD/PHP bottomed? USD/IDR may bounce ahead

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may be readying to extend gains against the Singapore Dollar. USD/SGD broke above the neckline of a bullish Double Bottom chart pattern. Confirmation is however lacking, a further daily close above 1.3718 may place the focus on the 1.3805 – 1.3820 inflection zone. Pushing beyond that exposes June peaks. Downtrend resumption entails a decline through the 1.3558 – 1.3571 inflection range.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Comeback Ahead? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The US Dollar could also be readying to climb versus the Malaysian Ringgit. USD/MYR is pressuring the ceiling of a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern. A breakout higher, with confirmation, could see the pair set course to revisit the 4.2350 – 4.2450 inflection zone. Getting their entails taking out the 38.20% Fibonacci extension as well as the midpoint – see chart below. Otherwise, falling under 4.1100 exposes 4.0850.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Comeback Ahead? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

USD/MYR Chart Created in TradingView

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar may have found a bottom against the Philippine Peso. USD/PHP pushed cautiously higher after testing the 48.28 – 48.36 support zone. This follows positive RSI divergence, a sign of fading downside momentum. A close above 48.6600, or the October 2016 high, may open the door to a reversal. The pair has also pushed above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Though further confirmation is lacking.

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Comeback Ahead? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

The US Dollar seems to be trading within a bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern against the Indonesian Rupiah. USD/IDR bounced off the floor of the formation, perhaps opening the door to testing the 14915 – 14975 resistance range. A breakout below the wedge could open the door to a resumption of the downtrend from March – late May. Otherwise, a push above 14975 exposes 2018 highs.

For updates on ASEAN currencies as they break key technical levels, be sure to follow me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Comeback Ahead? USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP, USD/IDR

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

