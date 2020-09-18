News & Analysis at your fingertips.

English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD
2020-09-18 05:00:00
EUR/USD Selloff Ahead? Biden-Trump Spread Narrows
2020-09-17 23:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs to Test 50-DMA in Wake of OPEC+ Update
2020-09-17 19:45:00
Crude Oil to Rise? Biden-Trump Spread Widens, WTO Issues US Tariff Ruling
2020-09-16 23:00:00
Dow Jones Futures Fluctuate, DAX 30 and ASX 200 In Tight Range
2020-09-18 02:00:00
S&P 500 Price Analysis: VIX Flops as Stocks Hold Weekly Lows
2020-09-17 21:30:00
Gold Price Continues to Rebound from 50-Day SMA Following FOMC
2020-09-18 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: What Will Spark a XAU/USD Break Out Rally?
2020-09-17 18:05:00
Bank of England Rate Decision Preview - What Matters
2020-09-17 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Bank of England to Set Path for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2020-09-17 08:00:00
USD/JPY Price Eyes Multi-Month Low, Bearish Client Sentiment Grows
2020-09-17 09:30:00
USD/JPY Poised to Extend Slide as FOMC Rate Decision Shifts Into View
2020-09-16 07:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD

2020-09-18 05:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD, Technical Analysis – Talking Points

  • EUR/USD avoids rising trend line breakout for now
  • EUR/CHF facing converging support and resistance
  • EUR/AUD may bounce, EUR/CAD could push higher

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

The Euro could push higher against the US Dollar after EUR/USD adhered to rising support from May. Prices were unable to close under the trend line, leaving behind a wick that paused right on key support between 1.1696 and 1.1736. However, the pair remains in a fairly neutral setting. The upper bound of resistance seems to sit in the 1.1932 – 1.2011 range. Pushing above this area exposes the 2017 high at 1.2092.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How can you overcome common pitfalls in FX trading?
Get My Guide

EUR/USD - Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/CHF Technical Outlook

The Euro is in a consolidative setting against the Swiss Franc. This is as EUR/CHF ranges around converging support and resistance. The former is the rising trend line from May. The latter is descending resistance from 2018. With that said, the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) could reinstate the focus to the upside. Still, if prices push higher, key resistance sits above at 1.0838 followed by 1.0863 on the way to the May high.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

EUR/CHF - Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/AUD Technical Outlook

The Euro remains tamed against the Australian Dollar, with EUR/AUD trading between 1.6590 and 1.6034 since June. That said, a breakout outside of this range could catalyze a deeper push in the direction that unfolds. From here, prices may bounce off support and push towards the 1.6498 – 1.6590 resistance zone. A further close above that exposes late-May peaks. Otherwise, a drop from here has 2019 lows in sight.

Followed me on Twitter @ddubrovskyFX to stay updated on the Euro and other areas of financial markets!

EUR/AUD - Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/CAD Technical Outlook

The Euro may push higher against the Canadian Dollar ahead. That is because EUR/CAD recently broke above a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern. Still, resistance seems to be holding around 1.5638. A push above this price could open the door to retesting February highs. Guiding the pair higher seems to be the rising trend line from late May.

EUR/CAD - Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

